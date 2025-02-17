Trailer out for 88 Games’ debut title ‘Kapih’

88 Games, the game development division of 88 Pictures, has brought Indian folklore to the global stage with its debut game Kapih. After the first look of this title was showcased at IGDC 2024, the PC and console game’s official trailer was released on Sony PlayStation’s channels.

Synopsis of the game: Set against the backdrop of one of India’s greatest epics, Ramayana, Kapih follows the journey of a young Vaanar living in a serene village in ancient India. Far from the traditional tales of kings and warriors, this story shines a spotlight on the unsung heroes—the commoners whose lives are woven into history’s grand narrative. When Vaanar’s village is destroyed by enemy forces, he embarks on an odyssey that entwines him with legendary events, heroes, and a larger destiny.

Players will traverse a variety of hand-crafted stages, each offering unique gameplay twists. While run-n-gun action drives the experience, it also introduces additional modes like horizontal shoot-em-up sequences and vehicle-based sections. As players progress, they’ll discover new weapons and power-ups to enhance their playstyle, leading to epic boss battles that push their reflexes and strategy to the limit. The game also introduces a local co-op mode, allowing players to team up as Vaanar and his loyal friend Bindu, working together to overcome formidable obstacles, unlock new motivations, and unravel the mysteries woven into their adventure.

The game uses Sanskrit as its audio language. To ensure the accuracy and richness of the language, 88 Games collaborated with eminent Sanskrit scholars. Its signature art style, dubbed Kapih style, has drawn inspiration from various art forms like Kalamkari, Thanjavur, Warli, and Madhubani. The style brings to life intricate hand-drawn villages and vibrant mandala-infused landscapes in the game.

88 Games founder and CEO Milind D. Shinde said, “Kapih is more than just a game, it’s a celebration of our culture, our stories, and the extraordinary in the ordinary. Through Kapih, we wanted to create an experience that feels deeply personal yet universally relatable, a journey that not only entertains but also sparks a sense of pride in our heritage. For us at 88 Games, this is a defining step toward our vision of bringing Indian narratives to the forefront of global gaming. We’re honoured to share this heartfelt adventure with the world and hope it resonates with players in meaningful ways.”

The game will release soon on Steam, Epic Games, Xbox, and PlayStation.