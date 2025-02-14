‘The Rings of Power’ forges ahead with season three

Middle-Earth is calling once more! Prime Video has confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is returning for a third season, with pre-production already underway. Filming is set to begin this spring at Shepperton Studios in the UK, marking a new chapter in Amazon’s most-watched fantasy saga. With over 170 million viewers worldwide, the series remains a powerhouse for the streaming giant, driving record-breaking new subscriptions.

Returning to shape the next season’s visual spectacle is Charlotte Brändström, now stepping in as an executive producer and director, alongside Sanaa Hamri and new addition Stefan Schwartz. Brändström, known for her work on The Witcher and The Man in the High Castle, directed multiple episodes in The Rings of Power’s first two seasons. Hamri, a veteran of The Wheel of Time and Empire, is back after directing several episodes in season two. Schwartz, whose credits include The Boys, Luther, and The Walking Dead, joins the directorial lineup for the first time.

“The Rings of Power continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled that a third season is underway,” said Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders. “The creative team has an extraordinary vision for what’s to come, and we can’t wait to delve even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-Earth.”

The Rings of Power has become a defining title for the streaming service, boasting one of the platform’s biggest debuts and consistently drawing massive global engagement. The two seasons of the show have been lauded for their epic storytelling and cinematic visuals, with both receiving certified fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series is helmed by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, with Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, and Kate Hazell also onboard. Brändström joins the executive producer ranks, ensuring continuity in the series’ grand vision.