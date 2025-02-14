Animated series ‘God’s Gang’ announces four new episodes with trailer launch

Israel’s animation studio God’s Gang has announced the premier date for We Didn’t Start the Fire, the four new episodes from the miniseries from its God’s Gang franchise. Ahead of the launch, a trailer has been released.

Landing on YouTube and social media platforms on 19 February, the new episodes of run between five and seven minutes to fit across social media platforms. The trailer teases a new plotline that explores the importance of protecting nature, mindfulness and spirituality.

In We Didn’t Start the Fire, we find SumoSlim, TaeKwonHindu, NinJew, and ChrisCross, the four interfaith heroes, deep in a forest – and something is about to go terribly wrong. With a wildfire is spreading rapidly and their usual tools and technology failing, God’s Gang must rely on their instincts, teamwork, and the unexpected help of a mysterious new ally to navigate the danger.

Woven into the story is the series’ signature mix of action and humour alongside deeper themes of faith, resilience, compassion and teamwork. Ultimately the message reinforced across the episodes is that that challenges, whether personal or global, can be overcome through faith, trust, and cooperation.

The launch of the new episodes comes following the recent news that the show has cast Atticus Baldwin (The Wright Turn, House of Masks) via its partnership with Autism in Entertainment. As an autistic actor, Baldwin is a strong advocate for neurodiverse representation in entertainment. His involvement is part of the show’s partnership with Spectrum Laboratory (Spec Labs), an organisation dedicated to training and supporting neurodiverse artists in entertainment. With this initiative, the series aims to foster real industry change.

Spectrum Laboratory’s voiceover department head and veteran actor Cathy McAuley, a (Quantum Leap, Marsupilami) also joins the cast. Tyler Berman, an autistic professional actor and voiceover artist, is the new voiceover artist for the latest trailer.

The series hails from a group of creatives including creator Nimrod Avraham May, Emmy and Grammy award-winning head writer Rob Kutner, and series director Ehud Lansberg who is known for his work on Transformers. The team also worked with an inter-faith advisory board to ensure the most authentic representation of the religions on-screen.

May said, “We need to believe in love. And through God’s Gang we are spreading this message of compassion and tolerance. The new episodes are the result of so much passion for this cause from an exceptional cast of acting and production talent. There’s more to come from God’s Gang as we look to expand beyond the digital home and spread the message through new and exciting mediums.”