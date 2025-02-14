Gkids acquires rights of ‘Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing’ for North America

Gkids announced that it has acquired all rights for North America to the film Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing and will release it in the region’s theatres starting 11 April 2025.

The feature is based on Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!, the globally popular rhythm game featuring the character Hatsune Miku. First released in 2020, Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! reached over 10 million global users in just two years after its release.

The film is an all-new story featuring both original characters and virtual singers from the game. The story follows Hoshino Ichika, a high school musician who encounters a version of Hatsune Miku who is not able to sing, and asks for help to reach others through her music. In addition to the original characters to the film, the movie also features the main cast and virtual singer performers of the original game, with the voice cast of the original game returning to their respective roles for the film.

The film features a theme song Hajimari no Mirai by 40mP and sasakure.UK featuring vocals by Hatsune Miku, and an ending song Worlders by Jin, along with an arrangement of the ending song by the wildly popular producer TeddyLoid, which will be sung by all 26 characters of the original game.

Official synopsis reads: Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing is an animation film by studio P.A.Works featuring an all-new Hatsune Miku and the first film with the iconic Virtual Singer. Based on Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!, a game about high school students finding their true feelings through music in an alternate world called Sekai with the help of Hatsune Miku.

Ichika is a high school musician who can enter a mysterious place called Sekai where she and her friends express their innermost emotions through music alongside Hatsune Miku. One day after giving a live performance, Ichika meets a new Miku that she has never seen before. No matter how hard this new Miku tries to sing, she struggles connecting with the hearts of her listeners. Miku must rely on the help of others to find a way to sing again.

The film was released domestically in Japan on 17 January and debuted number two at the box office, earning over 570 million yen. The deal was negotiated between Gkids and CyberAgent, marking the first collaboration between the two companies.