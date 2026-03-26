Uniqlo UT marks 30 years of Pokémon

Uniqlo’s UT graphic t‑shirt brand will release a collection in 2026 to mark the 30th anniversary of Pokémon. The designs will feature artwork in the original watercolour style from the first generation of the game. The items will be available from Monday, 23 March.

A special interview with actress Naomi Watanabe, a long‑time Pokémon fan, will be published on the Uniqlo website. The discussion covers her first experiences with Pokémon, her interest in the franchise, and her career as an international figure. The interview will also appear in UT Magazine, 2026 Spring Summer issue 13, which will be available from March at Uniqlo stores worldwide.

The collection features designs from the original Pokémon release, using the watercolour‑style artwork with its soft colours and hand‑drawn character. The lineup recalls the Pokémon familiar to older fans while introducing younger audiences to new interpretations. Five matching designs for adults and children are included, allowing coordinated outfits. The collection is intended to be worn as everyday clothing and is accessible across age groups.

Overview of Pokémon UT