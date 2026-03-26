Uniqlo announces Shueisha manga centenary collection

Global apparel retailer Uniqlo has announced the manga UT Shueisha 100th Anniversary Collection. The collection marks the centenary of Shueisha, a publishing house with a long history in the manga industry. It will highlight past works and be released gradually over the next two years. Through its UT line, Uniqlo will present manga scenes that reflect the legacy of Shueisha’s publications.

The project will feature around 100 designs released over two years. It marks Shueisha’s role in shaping manga culture and presents notable works from its history. The collection uses clothing to reflect the creativity and influence of manga.

The first release in the collection includes 22 designs drawn from 11 manga series. These are Kochira Katsushikaku Kamearikoenmae Hashutsujo, Kinnikuman, Captain Tsubasa, Saint Seiya Knights of the Zodiac, YuYu Hakusho, Hunter×Hunter, Jujutsu Kaisen, Gantz, Kingdom, Golden Kamuy, and Rurouni Kenshin.

Collection Overview