Ukrainian Animation will be participating in the Annecy International Animated Film Festival and Market (MIFA) in France for the seventh consecutive year. The global annual festival scheduled from 11 to 17 June, will feature a variety of activities dedicated to Ukraine’s animation industry.

As a part of this event, Ukrainian Animation Stand (C.21) will be set up, a special screening of the animated film Mavka: The Forest Song will be showcased, and a pitching session for Ukrainian animated TV series will take place. To further foster networking and partnership opportunities, a cocktail reception at the Ukrainian Stand will be organised, enabling delegates from the global professional community to engage with Ukrainian representatives and learn more about cooperation opportunities.

This year, Ukraine’s presence in Annecy is made possible through the support of the USAID Competitive Economy Program in Ukraine and is organised by Contemporary Animation and Media Art Festival LINOLEUM and Ukrainian Animation Association. The project’s partner is Media Resources Management. As a gesture of support for Ukraine, the organisers have generously provided a stand and accreditations free of charge for Ukrainian delegates.

On the opening day of the festival, 11 June at 8:00 pm, the organisers have taken the initiative to present a special screening of the animated film Mavka: The Forest Song as part of the festival’s renowned section known as Open Air Screenings. This event will take place at the Pâquier, adjacent to a lake, where a large outdoor screen will be set up. Mavka will be the first Ukrainian cartoon to be featured at this occasion throughout the festival’s existence.

On the first day of the MIFA market, 13 June at 3:00 pm, Ukraine cordially invites everyone interested to learn more about the country’s projects and meet with members of the delegation at Stand C.21.

Within the MIFA Business Conference, a panel discussion on ‘Understanding the Ecosystem of Independent Animation Studios: Strategic Issues and Editorial Positioning’ awaits attendees on 15 June at 9:00 am in Salle Europe at the Imperial Palace hotel. Joining the panellists will be Iryna Kostyuk, the producer behind the Mavka: The Forest Song, providing insights into the unparalleled box office success of the project both domestically and internationally.

As part of the Partners Pitch program, on 15 June at 6:00 pm (Haendel, 5th floor, Imperial Palace), a pitching session for five Ukrainian animated TV series will take place. The names include:

1. MAVKA. The Series, directed by Oleh Malamuzh, ANIMAGRAD Studio

2. School for Little Monsters, directed by Roman Kepkalo, Yarki Studio

3. Darling Zhu, directed by Anatoliy Lavrenishyn, anima.toll

4. Illogical Adult World, directed by Iryna Harkavets, Svit Neznaiky

5. Yoyo. A Toy Turned into a Rebel, directed by Feldman Sisters, Phalanstery Films