Leading Asian entertainment network KC Global Media and Indian entertainment destination Prime Video, announced the launch of Japanese entertainment pack, Animax+GEM on Prime Video Channels in India. Animax+GEM offers customers a selection of popular Japanese anime, drama, and variety programmes with English subtitles from KC Global Media’s linear channels Animax and GEM.

This ultimate two-in-one entertainment pack is now available to Prime members at an add-on subscription of ₹299 per year. With Prime Video Channels, Amazon’s video entertainment marketplace, Prime members get friction-free and convenient access to a wide range of premium content from multiple video streaming services all available with add-on subscriptions at a single destination—Prime Video website and app.

“Fueled by passionate fans and the strong following of Japanese pop culture in India, we are excited to bring the ultimate Japanese entertainment experience in collaboration with one of India’s leading streaming platforms. This partnership with Amazon Prime Video marks another significant milestone for us, as we continue our efforts to provide fans in India with greater accessibility across multiple genres of premium Japanese hit series and anime content, anytime, anywhere,” said KC Global Media co-founder, president and CEO George Chien.

Home to some of the biggest anime titles, Animax offers popular genres for action, romance, horror, supernatural, sci-fi, comedy and slide of life. Anime fans in India can now tune in to enjoy award-winning anime action fiction series like the hit drama romance, Fruits Baskets seasons one to three (winner of the anime of the year, eighth Anime Trending Awards 2022); the complete box set of popular sports comedy series, Haikyu! season one to four. The titles also include fantasy action, Yashahime: Half Demon Princess (nominee for best character design, Anime Awards 2021) and the highly acclaimed action-adventure anime, The Seven Deadly Sins (winner of Behind the Voice Actors Awards 2016, for best male lead vocal performance in an Anime Television Series and adapted from one of the best-selling manga series of the same title) as well as the popular comedy action series, How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom and many more.

Asia’s leading Japanese entertainment brand, GEM, makes its debut in India with an unparalleled line-up of hit Japanese dramas and variety shows featuring Japan’s leading celebrities and hosts. India fans can catch popular hit drama series, such as 10 count to the Future starring award-winning actor, Takuya Kimura, including other titles, such as AVALANCHE, Captured Hospital, Outsider Cops, and NICE FLIGHT!. Popular Japanese variety shows include VS ARASHI, featuring Japan’s hottest J-pop male idol group, ARASHI, going through a series of funny and entertaining challenges with other entertainers and celebrity guests. India fans can also explore the unique flavours of Japan as celebrity chef, Mocomichi Hayami takes audiences on a culinary adventure across Japan in Moco’s Travel Kitchen. Other fan-favourite titles include, The Quest, Who is the Real Celebrity, and more.

All content from Animax and GEM will be streamed in their original Japanese audio and accompanied with English subtitles.