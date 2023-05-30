Global kids and family entertainment major Toonz Animation Studios through its education services arm Vizdem has announced that it is collaborating with the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune to offer animation and visual effects courses at the FTII campus in Pune.

Toonz and FTII signed an MoU to this effect, which aims to bridge the gap between industry requirements and academia by developing relevant skill-based courses in the Media & Entertainment industry. FTII registrar Sayyid Rabeehashmi, Toonz chief financial officer Subbalakshmi Venkitadri, in the presence of Toonz Animation Studios Education Services executive director Sasikumar, signed the MoU. With the FTII recently announcing the undergraduate course in ‘Animation and Visual Effects Design’ along with Toonz Studios being an industry partner will provide necessary support by mentoring the curriculum, arranging industry experts and academicians from Vizdem and also supporting internships for the students.

Apart from this, both Toonz and FTII also have plans to develop various animation and visual effects courses and to set up an incubation centre on the FTII campus. This will help the students to develop their own IP and reach out to broadcasters across the globe. As per the MoU, Toonz will collaborate with FTII to offer animation and visual effects programs under FTII’s Centre for Open Learning (CFOL).

Toonz Media Group chief executive officer P Jayakumar said, “This collaboration brings leaders in industry and academia to provide skill-based courses in animation and visual effects. Vizdem, our educational service arm is clearly one of the leading animation training institutes in India and we are delighted to join hands with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, which is one of the leading film institutes in the world.”

On the occasion of signing the agreement, FTII director Prof. Sandeep Shahare said, “The collaboration with Toonz Is a great step towards addressing the gaps between academia and industry. The association will benefit students of Animation and VFX of the Institute and also will be instrumental in formalising internships and thus equipping them to meet the creative challenges in the career.”

Having started its operations in 1999, Toonz has a legacy of around 25 years. Toonz started its education services arm in 2002 and is now a pioneering institution in animation training in South Asia. Toonz Media Group’s position as a global leader in IP development, animation production, and distribution will further enhance the quality of education and training and will help prepare the students for global careers in animation.