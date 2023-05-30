NI children’s author Yvonne Fleming of the children’s book series, The Weatherbies has announced a global deal that will see the animated series air on US Kids Room TV to promote climate knowledge for future generations.

The Weatherbies has signed a 26-episode, two-year deal with leading US media company VlogBox to add the animation to the Kids Room TV channel, offering a unique opportunity for the Maghera-based company to reach a new audience across the globe.

Kids Room TV is a new Kids’ edutainment CTV channel, created by VlogBox that helps children develop new skills in their leisure time while keeping things fun and simple by bringing together dozens of content creators. The channel is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and soon Apple TV.

The series Fun Topics with the Weatherbies and Storytime with the Weatherbies creates content for preschoolers, educating young children on the importance of climate awareness and how they can have a positive impact by changing their day-to-day behaviour to help create a sustainable environment by using educational songs, animated videos and stories. The goal of the series is to deliver environmental educational facts in a fun and entertaining way and offer resources to support learning and teaching in primary schools.

VlogBox CEO and co-founder Nick Platonenko said, “This partnership is great for us both because we at VlogBox are happy to do what we’re really good at – to deliver The Weatherbies on CTV and gain a new audience for the animated series. We’re happy to support the idea of climate awareness and make it more available to a wider audience as well. I believe this partnership will bring benefits to everyone – The Weatherbies, VlogBox, and indeed for the viewers.”

The Weatherbies CEO Yvonne Fleming stated, “We are delighted and extremely excited to ben partnering with VlogBox, one of the largest kid’s content providers, and to be airing our debut animated series ‘The Weatherbies’ on Kids Room TV. This partnership will bring The Weatherbies to the next level of global reach to children everywhere and the eco-friendly message of a sustainable future. Our children are our young eco- Ambassadors.”