Adda52 has announced the second edition of its much-awaited campaign ‘Fly to Vegas’, offering netizens the chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas.

The players who achieve the PGP targets will get a chance to experience the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. The packages vary from Platinum, Gold and Silver inclusive of flights, stay at some of the finest hotels, bankroll (money) to play poker and indulge in the best food and entertainment the city has to offer.

Speaking about the campaign, Deltatech Gaming chief marketing officer Joydeep Mukherjee said, “We are thrilled to launch the second edition of the ‘Fly to Vegas’ campaign, which has been a massive hit with poker enthusiasts in the past. We know that many of our players dream of visiting Las Vegas, and we are excited to offer them the opportunity to make that dream a reality. Adda52 is committed to providing poker players with the best gaming experience possible, and this campaign is just one example of how we are constantly looking for ways to enhance that experience.”

Players can be a part of the extravagant poker fiesta by earning PGP (Poker Game Points) targets in April, May and June months. The campaign will run till 24 June, giving players ample time to participate and increase their chances of winning the packages.