‘Twilight’ franchise to get a TV reboot as an animated series 

It is confirmed that Lionsgate is expanding its globally loved movie franchise Twilight with a new animated series. The news was shared by Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns during a Q&A session at the recently held Morgan Stanley media conference.

“We’re going to go out with the Twilight series, an animated series. I think there’ll be a lot of interest in that,” said Burns.

As per a report shared by Deadline, the news of Twilight being in an early stage of development was leaked in the month of April 2023. As per sources, this upcoming Lionsgate project was a work of animation from the very beginning.

Similar to the film, the animated series would be based on the book series of the same name by Stephanie Meyer. The live-action film starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.