Folivari announces collaboration with director Patrick Imbert for animated adaptation of ‘The Wild Inside’

French animation company Folivari announced that it will produce the animated coming-of-age adventure film The Wild Inside based on Jamey Bradbury’s novel of the same name, with director and screenwriter Patrick Imbert (The Summit of Gods). Folivari will unveil the first look teaser for the film at Cartoon Movie this month.

The Wild Inside, which is currently in development, is based on the book by Jamey Bradbury and marks Folivari’s third collaboration with Imbert. The news follows the success of their previous collaboration on The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales and The Summit of the Gods, both of which received critical acclaim and prestigious awards such as the César and Lumière Awards, as well as Annie Awards nominations.

The company, which earlier this year launched its distribution arm, Folivari International, will bring this story to life, alongside Imbert and the artistic team behind the film, which includes screenwriter Johanna Goldschmidt (Maya The Bee, Tib & Tumtum) and graphic author David Coquard-Dassault (The Summit of the Gods, Rains, Peripheria).

The Wild Inside follows the story of 17-year-old Tracy Petrikoff who lives in the Alaskan wilderness with her family. Following her mother’s mysterious disappearance, Tracy grapples with personal struggles until she rescues another girl, Jesse, during a hunting trip, setting off a chain of events that forces Tracy to confront her connection to nature and wild animals.

Thibaut Ruby from Folivari said, “It’s an honour for us to be committing to another partnership with Imbert, this time collaborating on the beautiful and unique tale, The Wild Inside from well-loved author Jamey Bradbury. We have a brilliantly talented team, who is already working hard to bring this story to life, and we look forward to sharing a first glimpse of the film with audiences at Cartoon Movie this week.”



Imbert said, “We want to create a film both visually stunning and emotionally moving, a cinematic journey exploring the beauty, brutality, and magic of the wilderness through the prism of complex characters.”

The film will be animated by FOST Studio, known for their work on acclaimed projects such as The Summit of the Gods (Julianne Films, Folivari, Mélusine Production) and Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Salon, Apple TV) and currently working on Splinter Cell (Ubisoft, Netflix), adapted from Ubisoft’s renowned video game saga. The film’s music is set to be composed by award-winning Amine Bouhafa (Summit of Gods, Timbuktu).

The Wild Inside reflects Folivari’s focus on imaginative storytelling through high-quality visual effects, that appeal to global audiences across a range of age groups.