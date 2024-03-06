FICCI Frames ’24 Day 2 focuses on global collaborations and co-productions

Irina Ghose

After a first exciting day of insightful sessions, the second day of Indian M&E industry event FICCI Frames 2024 focused on artificial intelligence, government policies for the AVGC sector, the digital age and international co-productions in filmmaking.

Taking place from 5 to 7 March at Hotel Westin, Powai, in Mumbai, this three-day event provides a platform for the media and entertainment industry’s stakeholders to come together and discuss the latest trends and innovations in the sector. The theme of this year’s convention is Reflections, Realities & Road Ahead, celebrating the evolution of the industry and reflecting on its future.

The second day of FICCI Frames commenced with the session FICCI EY GenAI M&E Startup Showcase. From revolutionising scriptwriting and virtual set design to personalising content recommendations and enhancing character animation, start-ups in the AI space showcased their products.

In the Tech Titans: Technology Driving the Media and Entertainment Industry panel, Microsoft India managing director Irina Ghose spoke to The Morning Context executive editor T Surender about technology redefining content creation and how VR & AR are shaping immersive storytelling experiences. Ghose further emphasised that AI will not take away jobs, but rather create new opportunities for those who learn and adapt to it.

In Championing Women’s Stories In The Age of Streaming, Netflix India streaming head Tanya Bami and Indian actress Sonakshi Sinha shared insights about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project Heeramandi which will stream on Netflix. The series promises to break new ground in portraying strong and resilient women on screen, with actors like Sinha playing a key role in driving this shift. Sinha shared her personal journey of growth and learning, the importance of women in storytelling, and leadership roles while Bami underscored the significance of women’s perspectives and emotional sensitivity in content creation. The session was moderated by The Quint principal correspondent Swati Chopra.

L to R: Maaniksha Bakshi, Juan Manuel Guimerans, Nitin Tej Ahuja, Prithul Kumar, Mohan Sharma and Lee Stone

The much-awaited session of the day was Directorial Odyssey: Journeys in Cinematic Expression. In this panel, filmmakers Anand L Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Vikramaditya Motwane, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK shared their insights, challenges, and creative processes in shaping compelling narratives on the silver screen. The film and media production industry is facing a transformative era, with technological advancements impacting the way stories are created and consumed. Panelists emphasised the need for personal stakes in work, diversity in recruiting, and adapting to new platforms and technologies. Rai stressed the importance of embracing change, and Sinha highlighted the need for storytellers to engage with their audiences. Nidimoru shared their experience with using AI and machine learning to enhance storytelling, while Motwane emphasised the need for a more organic approach to work. The panelists grappled with the challenges and opportunities presented by the intersection of technology and creativity in the industry. The panel was moderated by film critic, journalist and author Mayank Shekhar.

A panel on CineMagnet: Igniting Global Collaborations delved into the pivotal role of film commissions in fostering global partnerships, navigating regulatory landscapes and showcasing best practices from successful cross-border projects. The speakers shared insights into governmental support and regulatory frameworks that can enhance collaboration, addressed funding opportunities, technological innovations, and strategies for navigating cultural sensitivities. The speakers were: Delhi Government’s Maaniksha Bakshi, Spain Film Commission secretary general Juan Manuel Guimerans, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting joint secretary (films) Prithul Kumar, Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari’s Mohan Sharma and Lee & Thompson films and TV partner Lee Stone. The panel was moderated by Producers Guild of India’s Nitin Tej Ahuja.

L to R: Arjun Sarode (on dias), Deepak, Prithul Kumar, Rajiv Chilaka, Mike Yatham, Ashish Kulkarni

The highlight of the day, however, was the session States in Sync: Shaping India’s Future through Collaborative Policies and Innovation in AVGC Sector, where AVGC associations from different states shared their roles and initiatives to boost this sector in their home states. This session aimed to foster collaboration between state governments and local AVGC communities to bolster India’s global standing in the industry. The dialogue focused on strategies, policies and support frameworks implemented by various states, collectively advancing the growth and competitiveness of the Indian AVGC sector. Panelists from Telangana, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and West Bengal charted a course towards India’s prominence as a global AVGC superpower through diverse state-driven initiatives. The representatives of each state acknowledged FICCI AVGC-XR Committee chair Ashish Kulkarni’s endeavour in pushing the states and guiding them in formulating the policies.

The second day concluded with FICCI Frames’ Best Animated Frames (BAF) Awards which honour the best works in the animation, VFX, gaming and XR sector. Check the winners of BAF Awards here: FICCI-BAF Awards 2024: Here’s the full list of winners

The third day of the event will focus on encouraging dialogue between key stakeholders to empower the skills and education in the M&E sector.

