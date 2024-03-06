Animated series ‘Monsters at Work’ season two to hit Disney Channel on 5 April

The Emmy-winning animated comedy series Monsters at Work, inspired by Disney and Pixar’s award-winning Monsters, Inc., returns for season two with a special two-episode premiere on 5 April (8:00 pm EDT), on Disney Channel and Disney XD. Subsequent airings will move to Saturdays, with two new episodes launching each week beginning at 10:00 am EDT on both channels, leading up to the series’ streaming debut on Disney+ on 5 May.

The star cast includes Billy Crystal and John Goodman as beloved franchise favourites Mike Wazowski and James P. ‘Sulley’ Sullivan, respectively. Additional stars include Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon, Mindy Kaling as Val Little, Henry Winkler as Fritz, Lucas Neff as Duncan and Alanna Ubach as Cutter.

Season two guest stars reprising their roles from the Monsters franchise include Aubrey Plaza as Claire Wheeler, Nathan Fillion as Johnny Worthington III and Bobby Moynihan as Chet Alexander. Additional guest cast includes Jennifer Coolidge, Rhys Darby, Janelle James, Jenifer Lewis, Ali Wong, Bowen Yang, Paula Pell, Danny Pudi, Cody Rigsby, Jimmy Tatro, Danny Trejo, Joe Lo Truglio and Alan Tudyk.

The official synopsis reads: Tylor’s journey as a Jokester and his friendship with Val face the ultimate test. When new doors of opportunity unexpectedly open at rival energy company, FearCo, Tylor’s co-workers at Monsters Inc. begin to question his loyalty. As his Laugh Floor partnership with Val is pushed to the brink, Tylor must discover where he really belongs.

Brand extensions for the series include a multiple-single soundtrack with two original songs from Walt Disney Records.

From Disney Branded Television and produced by Disney Television Animation, Monsters at Work season two is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Kevin Deters. Melissa Kurtz serves as producer, Stevie Wermers is supervising director, Colleen Evanson is story editor, and Dominic Lewis is the series composer.