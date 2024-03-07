iam8bit to bring vinyl soundtrack of animated film ‘Nimona’

iam8bit announced its exclusive Nimona vinyl soundtrack, the latest collaboration with partners Annapurna Pictures and Netflix. Nimona’s touching animated tale of identity and fate has captured the hearts of fans and critics alike, earning an Academy Award nomination and nine Annie Award nominations.

The soundtrack will be available for pre-order on iam8bit official website starting 7 March at 9 am PST.

Based on ND Stevenson’s webcomic-turned-graphic novel, the Oscar-nominated film Nimona is all about subverting expectations and telling authorities to go kick rocks. The story of a wannabe villain sidekick shapeshifter and her in-over-his-head ‘boss’ is, at once, an animated devil-may-care romp through a science fantasy world and a poignant, thoughtful exploration of the fluidity of identity and self-expression.

The music of Nimona mirrors this dichotomy, too. Composer Christophe Beck marries Middle Age influences with punk rock style ‘in-your-face’ riffs that absolutely shred, crafting a rich tapestry of music that’s somehow both unshakably classic and unafraid of the new and unknown.

In addition to Christophe Beck’s incredible score, it also features the original anthem ‘T-Rex’ by the incomparable K.Flay with one helluva needle drop to get the party started. Plus, the gorgeous album art from Aidan Sugano, one of the film’s production designers, is a loving graphical tribute to Nimona and Ballister’s unique, unforgettable friendship.

The Nimona vinyl soundtrack features 20 tracks from the film, pressed on Shapeshifter Pink vinyl. The album is priced at $32.99 and is expected to ship in Q3 2024.

Track List:

Side A-

T-Rex (from the Netflix Film Nimona)

Nimona’s Theme

The Legend of Gloreth

The Night to Knight

Regicide

Everybody Hates You Too

Born to Protect

Caught

Last Stop

Healed

Together

Side B