FICCI-BAF Awards 2024: Here’s the full list of winners

FICCI’s BAF Awards, which honour excellence in animation, VFX and gaming, revealed its winners on 6 March, marking the event’s second day. Since its inception in 2004, the FICCI-BAF (Best Animated Films) Awards have acknowledged and applauded outstanding achievements within the animation, VFX, and gaming sectors.
With over 400 entries pouring in this year, the awards drew submissions from talented individuals and teams. Co-presented by Intel and hosted by the state of Maharashtra, the event garnered support from Reskilll, the implementation partner.
The ceremony commenced with an opening speech by the global content technology strategist at Intel Ravindra Velhal, who shed light on the groundbreaking project Le Musk in collaboration with AR Rahman. Additionally, Darshan H.V (IAS) of the Government of Karnataka shared insights into an upcoming policy slated for release this year, aiming to generate 30,000 specialised jobs in these burgeoning sectors.
Highlighting the rich cultural tapestry of Maharashtra, the event was further enriched by a captivating dance performance organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs, adding a vibrant touch to the celebration of creativity and innovation.
Below is the full list of winners in every category:
Animated Advertising / Promotional Film
The Seed – Studio Eeksaurus Productions
Animated Non-Feature
Dragonero – Tales of Paladins – Powerkids Entertainment
Animated Film
Little Singham – Bahubali: Rise of Aparshatru – Warner Bros. Discovery / Reliance Animation
Animation in any OTT or Web Series Program
Mighty Bheem’s Playtime: Class Picnic – Green Gold Animation
VFX – Non-Feature
Nickelodeon Brand Film 2023 Promo – Viacom18 Media (Nick-India)
VFX in a Film
Dunki – Red Chillies Entertainment
VFX Shot of the Year (Film, TV, Animated Ads)
Tiger 3 – Yash Raj Films
VFX in any OTT or Web Series Program
Indian Police Force – NYVFXWAALA
Mobile & Tablet Game
Bheem Vs Super Villians – Green Gold Animation
Any exceptional work done
Nanomedicine – Individual Learning
Animated Short Film – Student
Kath Ki Putli – Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC)
VFX – Student Work
Bellavita perfume – Arena Animation Bhopal
Mobile & Tablet Game – Student
Endless Runner – Davinci Media College – Game Department
XR (Ad / Short Film, Animation) – Students
3D Apple Watch Advertisement – Arena Animation
Best Card Game
RummyCulture – Gameskraft Technologies
Best Console Game
Down and Out – Zatun
Best Indian Game (Made in India)
Roller Coaster Simulator HD – 7Seas Entertainment
XR (Ad / Short Film, Animation) – Studio / Gaming Company / Working Professional
Ramkatha – Custom Technologies Design Lab
Special Jury Award
LeMusk, A Cinematic Sensory Experience – A R Rahman (ARR Studios) and Ravindra Velhal (Intel Corporation)