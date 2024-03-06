FICCI-BAF Awards 2024: Here’s the full list of winners

FICCI’s BAF Awards, which honour excellence in animation, VFX and gaming, revealed its winners on 6 March, marking the event’s second day. Since its inception in 2004, the FICCI-BAF (Best Animated Films) Awards have acknowledged and applauded outstanding achievements within the animation, VFX, and gaming sectors.

With over 400 entries pouring in this year, the awards drew submissions from talented individuals and teams. Co-presented by Intel and hosted by the state of Maharashtra, the event garnered support from Reskilll, the implementation partner.

The ceremony commenced with an opening speech by the global content technology strategist at Intel Ravindra Velhal, who shed light on the groundbreaking project Le Musk in collaboration with AR Rahman. Additionally, Darshan H.V (IAS) of the Government of Karnataka shared insights into an upcoming policy slated for release this year, aiming to generate 30,000 specialised jobs in these burgeoning sectors.

Highlighting the rich cultural tapestry of Maharashtra, the event was further enriched by a captivating dance performance organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs, adding a vibrant touch to the celebration of creativity and innovation.

Below is the full list of winners in every category:

Animated Advertising / Promotional Film

The Seed – Studio Eeksaurus Productions

Animated Non-Feature

Dragonero – Tales of Paladins – Powerkids Entertainment

Animated Film

Little Singham – Bahubali: Rise of Aparshatru – Warner Bros. Discovery / Reliance Animation

Animation in any OTT or Web Series Program

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime: Class Picnic – Green Gold Animation

VFX – Non-Feature

Nickelodeon Brand Film 2023 Promo – Viacom18 Media (Nick-India)

VFX in a Film

Dunki – Red Chillies Entertainment

VFX Shot of the Year (Film, TV, Animated Ads)

Tiger 3 – Yash Raj Films

VFX in any OTT or Web Series Program

Indian Police Force – NYVFXWAALA

Mobile & Tablet Game

Bheem Vs Super Villians – Green Gold Animation

Any exceptional work done

Nanomedicine – Individual Learning

Animated Short Film – Student

Kath Ki Putli – Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC)

VFX – Student Work

Bellavita perfume – Arena Animation Bhopal

Mobile & Tablet Game – Student

Endless Runner – Davinci Media College – Game Department

XR (Ad / Short Film, Animation) – Students

3D Apple Watch Advertisement – Arena Animation

Best Card Game

RummyCulture – Gameskraft Technologies

Best Console Game

Down and Out – Zatun

Best Indian Game (Made in India)

Roller Coaster Simulator HD – 7Seas Entertainment

XR (Ad / Short Film, Animation) – Studio / Gaming Company / Working Professional

Ramkatha – Custom Technologies Design Lab