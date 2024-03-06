Zebu Animation partners with Tinkle to bring ‘Suppandi’ and ‘Wingstar’ in animated form

Tapping into the older and newer generations, Zebu Animation Studios has partnered with Tinkle to create the animated versions of the evergreen comic book character Suppandi and the Indian female superhero Wingstar.

“I am thrilled to share that Tinkle and Zebu Animation studios have joined hands to bring our popular toons Suppandi and Wingstar to life in their animated avatars,” Amar Chitra Katha CEO and president Preeti Vyas shared in a social media post. She can’t wait to see the magic that Veerendra Patil and Sanjee Gupta at Zebu Animations will create with these two wonderful toons.

“We are very excited that Zebu Animation has taken up the licensing for Suppandi and Wingstar for animation,” said Tinkle editor-in-chief Gayathri Chandrashekharan.

Discussing the motivation behind this collaboration, Zebu Animation Studios founder and creative director Veerendra Patil commented, “Suppandi holds a special place in my heart due to its rich legacy. Growing up with this character, I couldn’t resist the opportunity to translate his essence into animation.” He also expressed anticipation for animating the first female superhero post-independence in India.

Suppandi, the beloved goofball, resonates with audiences through his simplistic yet humorous encounters with life’s unpredictabilities, drawing laughter and connection from readers as his escapades unfold within the pages of the comic book.

In contrast, Wingstar embodies the alter ego of 13-year-old Mapui Kawlim, a seemingly ordinary girl who discovers her extraordinary abilities as a crime-fighting superhero upon donning her inventor father’s gadgets. With her mother’s martial arts training and her own ingenuity, she becomes an unstoppable force, embracing both her strengths and vulnerabilities with a dash of confidence and a hint of sass.

Introduced as the third superheroine by Amar Chitra Katha in 2017, Wingstar follows the success of Aisha and Maya from SuperWeirdos and PsyMage.

Beyond commercial interests and Zebu Animation’s distinguished portfolio, this collaboration is driven by a shared passion for the timeless Tinkle characters.

Earlier, ACK Media’s IP Suppandi Suppandi! was developed as an animated TV series of 26 episodes x 11 minutes which was aired on POGO and was also released on Cartoon Network in February 2013. Also, one witness the fun on the YouTube channel suppandiandfriends.