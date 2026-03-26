TwelveP Animation partners with El Reino Infantil for ‘Rockoons’ distribution

El Reino Infantil, the Spanish‑language children’s channel with 228 million subscribers, has begun streaming the two‑season preschool musical series Rockoons on YouTube under a distribution agreement with TwelveP Animation. Episodes are available in both the original English version and a Spanish edition titled Musipaches, bringing music‑based, vocabulary‑focused content to families across Spanish‑speaking markets.

TwelvaP Animation general manager Katerina Pshenytsina said, “TwelveP created Rockoons as a bridge between music and early learning. With El Reino Infantil’s unmatched reach and expertise in children’s music-driven content, we believe Rockoons will resonate deeply across cultures and languages.”

El Reino Infantil executive producer and partnership manager Yika Tapia shared, “Rockoons / Musipaches is a natural fit with the essence of El Reino Infantil. It is content that combines music, learning, and values within a safe environment, specially designed to support early childhood development. We strongly believe in the power of education through entertainment and in offering families trustworthy content that fosters creativity and early learning, and Musipaches represents exactly that,”

Rockoons already includes a Mandarin‑language track in the official TwelveP catalogue, signalling its multilingual ambitions and the possibility of future distribution in China and other Mandarin‑speaking regions.