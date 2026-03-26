Filmart 2026: From animation to theme parks, Daisy Shang shares Fantawild’s integrated IP strategy

Daisy Shang

Hong Kong International Film and TV Market, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), successfully concluded in March 2026.

At Asia’s leading entertainment content marketplace, Fantawild executive president Daisy Shang offered a glimpse into how one of China’s most prolific entertainment groups is building stories that extend far beyond the screen.

Shang represents Fantawild, which steadily transformed into a fully integrated entertainment powerhouse. It has more than 70 subsidiaries specialising in various fields.

Its presence on the ground is equally formidable, with 46 theme parks across China drawing over 87 million visitors in 2024 alone.

The company operates across the entire value chain from animation and films to theme parks. “Over the years, Fantawild has developed more than 13 animation titles and distributed its content across 170 countries, partnering with major global platforms such as Disney, Netflix, and Amazon,” Shang highlighted.

Its Chinese animated television series, Boonie Bears, has become the number one Chinese animated media franchise, with 14 seasons. Its films have been released theatrically in over 70 countries, with the IP universe generating more than US$1.38 billion at the global box office.

Fantawild’s animations have won many awards, including the Key National Animation Brand and Best 3D Animated Program at Asia TV Forum & Market’s (ATF) awards.

Yet, for Shang, the real challenge lies not in building success but in sustaining it. She emphasised that the longevity of an IP depends on a careful balance between consistency and reinvention. “Fantawild’s strategy,” she explained, “is rooted in upholding tradition while pursuing innovation,” a principle that guides both its storytelling and business decisions.

At the heart of this philosophy is a commitment to character-driven narratives. Shang’s idea is simple: the more audiences see themselves in the characters, the more enduring the story becomes.

Talking about cultural identity, she added, “Cultural storytelling also remains central to company’s identity. Our upcoming film, Hidden Protector, draws inspiration from the Chinese new year legend of the Nian beast, reimagining it through a contemporary lens. The story explores themes of personal growth, self-acceptance, and family, universal ideas that resonate across cultures while remaining deeply rooted in Chinese tradition.”

She believes, “In an industry where the boundaries between film, gaming, and location-based entertainment are rapidly dissolving, Fantawild’s model reflects a broader shift. Intellectual property is no longer confined to a single medium; it is becoming a universe that audiences can experience across formats and geographies.”

When asked about Boonie Bears and upcoming projects, she replied, “The franchise continues to see strong success with new series and films planned annually, including a new release slated for the spring festival. The company is also expanding its slate with fresh IPs. These include culturally rooted and coming-of-age stories, alongside titles like Mystic Lodges, Dragon and Chester, and a family-friendly comedy series.”

The company’s feature films have also been released in over 20 countries and territories, including the CIS, Latin America, Mena, South Africa, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, Turkey, Spain, Bulgaria, and Greece.