Game developer Julie Normann Bjornskov announces the game ‘Escape the Baby Alarm’

When Danish game developer Julie Normann Bjørnskov became a parent, she noticed that the games she enjoyed rarely reflected parenthood as a complex experience. In response, she developed Escape the Baby Alarm, a project that explores this theme. A public demo is now available on Steam.

Escape the Baby Alarm is a short puzzle game built around escape‑room style challenges. It reflects the noise, mess and constant juggling of early parenthood in a playable form. The game will be released on PC and mobile.

Bjørnskov said, “Escape the Baby Alarm is a personal and heartfelt project for me. It’s my way of transforming the messy and beautiful reality of parenthood into something playful and interactive. I’m creating it not only because parenting is an important theme that deserves far more space in the games industry, but also because it’s creatively irresistible. Parenthood is full of unexpectedly funny moments.Those moments translate surprisingly well into gameplay. For me, this project is about honouring those experiences and turning them into something warm, relatable, and joyfully playable.”

The game unfolds through hand‑drawn scenes where players solve visual puzzles drawn from everyday life as a new parent, from stepping on rice in their socks to confronting feelings of inadequacy. The narrative explores different aspects of parenthood and culminates in a meeting with the “Am I a Good Mother?” figure.

Key features:

Short puzzle experience

Escape‑room style challenges set in everyday family life

Hand‑drawn scenes with visual clues

Puzzles based on real moments, from rice on the floor to tired mornings

Calm gameplay without time pressure

Combining an interactive comic style with point‑and‑click gameplay, it offers a calm space where clues are integrated naturally into the visuals.