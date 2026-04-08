Tron Education strengthens the AVGC ecosystem with future-focused programs

Anil NM Wanwari (right) receiving the award for his valuable contribution to the industry

Theme 2026, hosted by Tron Education on 27 March 2026, was a grand celebration of learning, achievement, and excellence, attended by over 1,200 students and 100 parents.

The event was organised under the leadership of Tron chairman Rahul Bojalwar, director Krishna Popalghat, Sanjay Bodhke, and operations head Sonali Jadhav.

The program commenced with a soulful musical performance by Bankim Patel, followed by the students’ annual function, filled with enthusiasm, creativity, and vibrant performances.

Anand Bhanushali (right)

During the ceremony, students were honoured with various awards for their outstanding accomplishments. The AVGC Ecosystem Award was presented to AnimationXpress founder, chairman & editor-in-chief Anil NM Wanwari for his valuable contribution to the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) industry. The Spotlight Award for invaluable contribution to the industry was awarded this year to Prafull Gade.

Additionally, students who secured excellent placements in reputed organisations were recognised with the Rising Star Award.

Convocation ceremony of students

A special highlight of the event was the convocation of over 60 degree students, celebrating their successful completion of programs and academic achievements.

The event also marked the launch of the new B.Voc and M.Sc. programs, aimed at equipping students with advanced knowledge and skills for emerging opportunities in the animation, VFX, and gaming industries.

Insightful master sessions were conducted by philmCGI co-founder & managing director Anand Bhanushali, who presented a session on Dhurandhar, and HiTech Animation CEO Ashish Thapar, who conducted a session on Kurukshetra, providing students with practical exposure and in-depth industry insights.

Ashish Thapar (sixth from right) being felicitated

The event was graced by distinguished guests Dr Ravi Joshi, Rajkumar Deshpande (JSPM University), and FTII Director Dhiraj Singh, who shared their guidance and appreciation for Tron Education’s initiatives.

The event was supported by esteemed partners and organisations, including JSPM University, AnimationXpress, MIDCCA (Maharashtra Immersive and Digital Content Creators Association), Hi-Tech Animation, philmCGI, Grand Core, and Suenos, among others.

Dance performance during the annual function