New Pokémon journey begins in London with Pokopia Gardens 

Pokémon has long been celebrated as a globally beloved game franchise, admired for its creatures, worlds, and gameplay centered around training and battling.

Building on its legacy, Pokémon is now coming to life with the launch of Pokopia Gardens in London. This immersive experience recreates the natural and vibrant world of the game, allowing fans to explore and enjoy the magic of Pokémon in a real-world setting.

The garden will be open to visitors from 31 March to 30 September 2026 at The Mount, Acton, London.

The company is partnering with local organisations and businesses across London, Paris, and Berlin to introduce multiple gardens, vibrant, Pokémon-themed public spaces designed to bring communities together and offer free, immersive experiences filled with fun and discovery.

The gardens will also feature virtual rewards for fans, with players of Pokémon GO able to discover new PokéStops and gyms within these gardens, enhancing their in-game experience.