Sony Music India unveils the trailer of ‘Dacoit’

Sony Music India drops the trailer of Dacoit. The film promises a powerful emotional journey, heightened by immersive visual effects that add striking realism and draw audiences into the unfolding story.

Synopsis of the film: The film follows the story of a wrongfully convicted man who escapes from prison and sets out on a path of vengeance against the woman who betrayed him.

The movie is directed by Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadd, the film stars Adivi Sesh (HIT: The 2nd Case), Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam), Anurag Kashyap (Maharaja), and Prakash Raj (K.G.F: Chapter 2).

The film’s visual effects are done by Annapurna Studios, a leading production house known for its expertise in post-production, VFX, virtual production, and set construction. The studio has contributed to several major film and television projects, including the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu.

Dacoit will be released worldwide on 10 April.