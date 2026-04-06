LVL Zero introduces first 10 gaming startups set to take India’s gaming industry global

LVL Zero, India’s innovative gaming incubator platform, backed by MIXI Global Investments, Nazara Technologies, and Chimera VC, has announced the selection of 10 startups for its inaugural batch. Selected from over 240 applications, the batch represents a new generation of Indian game developers creating for global audiences across PC, console, and mobile platforms.

Each selected startup will receive an equity-free grant of US $10,000, along with access to LVL Zero’s 100-day incubation program.

The selected startups include Arckon Arts, Impulse Mechanics, Kalp Studio, Kyrel Games, Prescription Studios, Rudrac Games, Trojan Productions, Wrought Studio, Xigma Games, and YK Game Studio, covering a wide range of genres, formats, and development stages. These startups highlight the growth of India’s gaming ecosystem, with teams ranging from solo developers to small studios, working across strategy, narrative, puzzle, simulation, and horror games.

The batch reflects a shift in Indian game development towards original IP creation with global ambitions, moving beyond a mobile-first, services-led approach. Eight of the ten selected startups are building for PC and console platforms, signalling a growing focus on premium, high-quality experiences.

The lineup showcases both technical ambition and creative diversity from mid-core 4X strategy titles like Metal Haven by Xigma Games to Raahi by Kalp Studio, set in a 1990s Goa-inspired town. Narrative driven games such as PHi: The Broken Strings by Kyrel Games and Last Day Lockdown by Wrought Studio highlight a growing focus on emotionally engaging storytelling, while experimental concepts like Human Products by YK Game Studio reflect a willingness to explore unconventional ideas.

The selected startups reflect a wide range of development stages:

One live product already in the market

Two titles in beta or soft-launch

Five in alpha with playable builds or demos

Early-stage and prototype products under active development

This diversity highlights the program’s focus on supporting startups at different stages and addressing a key industry gap by helping teams move from early prototypes to market-ready products.

Several startups in the batch are incorporating Indian themes, cultural elements, and storytelling into their games as a global differentiator. Titles like Raahi and Twin Flames draw from Indian settings, mythology, and philosophy to create experiences for international audiences, reflecting a broader shift toward culturally rooted yet globally relevant IP creation.

The program is structured in three phases: ignition, core build, and market readiness. Guiding startups from setting clear goals and building their products to preparing for launch, publisher outreach, and investor readiness. By the end of the program, startups are expected to deliver playable builds, strong go-to-market strategies, and investor and publisher ready pitches.

In addition to funding, the program provides dedicated mentorship from over 28 global industry experts, along with access to publishers across PC, console, and mobile platforms. Startups also receive quality assurance and global playtesting support, as well as guidance on investor readiness and fundraising.

Participants benefit from ecosystem access through networks such as Nazara Technologies, MIXI Global Investments, and Chimera VC. This execution-focused approach is designed to help startups navigate the most critical phase of development, turning strong ideas into scalable, market-ready products.

Chimera VC managing partner and LVL Zero founding partner Krish Anurag stated “LVL Zero was created to address a key gap in the ecosystem, where access to capital, distribution, knowledge, and talent existed but lacked integration. The inaugural cohort strongly validates this vision, with founders building games for global audiences from day one. Over the next 100 days, the focus will be on helping these startups refine their ideas through structured execution, rapid iteration, and access to the right networks, enabling them to scale from promising prototypes to globally competitive products.”

Nazara Technologies strategy head Deepak MV mentioned, “Through LVL Zero, founders are gaining a better understanding of publishers, markets, and distribution early in their journey. This alignment will be key in helping them turn strong ideas into commercially successful products.”

“Programs like LVL Zero play a key role in providing access to mentorship, markets, and global perspectives, while bringing structure and clarity to execution. With the right mix of creativity, strong teams, and rapid learning, this cohort has the potential to build globally competitive games” ,expressed MIXI Global Investments managing director of investments Tomoharu Urabe.

With its inaugural batch, the program aims to play a catalytic role in shaping India’s next generation of game studios, building original IP and competing in global markets from day one. As Indian developers move beyond mobile to embrace cross-platform development, culturally rooted storytelling, and emerging technologies, initiatives like this are set to accelerate the country’s emergence as a key hub for global game development.