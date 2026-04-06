Bhooshan’s Junior forays into linear TV space with three-hour daily programming slot on Epic Kids

India’s emerging digital-first kids IP company Bhooshan’s Junior sealed a strategic content partnership with The Epic Company formally known as IN10 Media Network to launch a curated kids programming block on Epic Kids.

As part of this collaboration, Bhooshan’s Junior introduced a dedicated content block titled Bhooshan’s Junior presents Fun Factory, starting with a three-hour daily programming slot from 1 April, with plans to expand to a six-hour block over the next three months. The programming will feature Bhooshan’s Junior’s original IPs, including its preschool series Adventures of Louie & Douie, along with a curated slate of licensed content, offering a rich mix of engaging and high-quality entertainment for young audiences.

Epic Kids,(formally Gubbare) known as a national kid broadcasting satellite channel, is available across major DTH (Direct-to-Home) and cable platforms in India, including Sun Direct, Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and other leading networks, enabling Bhooshan’s Junior to reach a wide and diverse audience base across the country. This partnership marks Bhooshan’s Junior’s entry into linear television distribution and represents a significant step in building a multi-platform kids entertainment ecosystem expanding beyond digital platforms into broadcast, while strengthening its overall distribution footprint.

“The launch of Bhooshan’s Junior presents Fun Factory on Epic Kids marks a significant step in strengthening our kids’ content portfolio. At The Epic Company, we are committed to building a future-ready content ecosystem that blends creativity with scale,” said The Epic Company managing director Aditya Pittie. “This partnership with Bhooshan’s Junior allows us to bring high-quality, engaging, and character-driven programming to young audiences across India, while further expanding our presence in the kids’ entertainment space.”

“This partnership marks an important milestone as we expand our IPs into television and build multi-platform kids content ecosystem. With Bhooshan’s Junior presents Fun Factory, we aim to create a highly engaging and curated content experience for young audiences, while continuing to scale our vision of building globally relevant kids’ franchises from India,” said Bhooshan’s Junior founder and CEO Sarath Bhooshan.

The initiative aligns with Bhooshan’s Junior’s broader strategy of creating and scaling character-led IPs across digital, television, licensing, and consumer products. By bringing together original IPs and curated licensed content under a unified programming block, Bhooshan’s Junior aims to deliver a strong and consistent content experience while building deeper audience engagement across platforms.