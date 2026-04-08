Netflix expands children’s programming and interactive games

Netflix has announced an expansion of its preschool and children’s series, films, and games. The platform offers a curated environment where children can explore content at their own pace, supported by comprehensive parental controls that provide added confidence and peace of mind for parents.

Trash Truck has been renewed for a third season, with additional episodes of The Creature Cases also commissioned. A new musical series, Young MacDonald is announced. New episodes of Ms. Rachel and Sesame Street will continue to be added. The slate is also expanding to include Mark Rober’s experiment-based content and the competition series Schooled!. Danny Go! is now available, while Swapped follows a body-swap incident that brings rival animals together.

Release dates have been confirmed for several titles: My Sesame Street Friends: My Elmo (Season one) on 13 April, CoComelon Lane (Season seven) on 20 April, My Sesame Street Friends: My Abby (Season one) on 27 April, Dr. Seuss’s Horton! (Season two) on 4 May, Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs (Season four) on 11 May, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie on 23 May in the United States, Sesame Street (Season 56, volume three) on 8 June, and Ms. Rachel (Season three) later this summer.

Clockwise L to R: Trash Truck, The Creature Cases, CoComelon Lane and Sesame Street

The streaming giant has also introduced Netflix Playground, a platform for children aged eight and under to interact with familiar characters such as Peppa Pig and the Sesame Street cast. The service is included with all memberships and contains no advertisements, in-app purchases, or additional fees. It is currently available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, the Philippines, and New Zealand, with a wider global release scheduled for 28 April. The application can be downloaded to a smartphone or tablet and accessed with a Netflix account, offering children’s games that are playable offline.

Netflix animation series plus kids and family TV vice president John Derderian said, “We’re building a world where kids can not only watch their favourite stories, they can step inside them and interact with their favourite characters. We’re creating a seamless destination for discovery, learning, and play. Whether it’s reuniting with Hank and the Trash Truck crew for new adventures or making a smoothie with Peppa Pig, watching and playing on Netflix can be the fun and easiest part of every family’s day.”

Some of these game titles available on Netflix are: