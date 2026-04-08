‘Animal Farm’ set for theatrical release with final trailer

US‑based Angel Studios has released the final trailer of Animal Farm. The film is set to bring a unique animal adventure to audiences, offering an engaging story that not only entertains but also encourages viewers to reflect on the emotions and experiences of animals.

Synopsis of the film: The film follows a band of animals who escape the slaughterhouse and attempt to build a life of freedom together on a farm. Their unity and resilience drive them forward, but as responsibilities grow, inequalities surface. This tension forces them to confront their circumstances, ultimately sparking rebellion and raising questions about equality and justice among them.

The film is a screen adaptation of George Orwell’s 1945 novella Animal Farm, directed by Andy Serkis. It is produced by Jonathan Cavendish, Adam Nagle, Peter Nagle, Dave Rosenbaum, and Serkis himself.

The voice cast features Jim Parsons (Home), Seth Rogen (Invincible), Woody Harrelson (The Electric State), Steve Buscemi (Star Wars: Visions), Andy Serkis (The Simpsons), Glenn Close (Standing By), Kieran Culkin (Solar Opposites), Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), Kathleen Turner (The Bystanders), Laverne Cox (Clean Slate), Iman Vellani (Marvel Zombies) and Aislinn Kardos (Girl from Nowhere: The Reset).

The film is produced by Aniventure, The Imaginarium, and Cinesite, with Angel Studios handling distribution. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 1 May.