‘Toy Story Five’ and Taylor Swift: the collaboration fans predicted is finally here!

A collaboration everyone saw coming!

After months of online speculation, Taylor Swift has officially announced the collaboration with the highly anticipated animated film Toy Story Five. The film is set to release in India on 19 June 2026, in multiple languages.

To add to the excitement for fans, Swift wrote on social media: “It’s a Toy Story. You knew it! My new original song, I Knew It, I Knew You, for Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story Five will be yours on 5 June. I’ve always dreamed of writing for these characters, whom I’ve adored since I was a five-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie. I fell instantly in love with Toy Story Five when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”

The 14-time award-winning singer-songwriter will be returning to her country roots for a brand-new original song. The song will be released on 5 June, with CD singles available for pre-order on Swift’s website.

Pixar launched Toy Story in 1995 and the series has been a favourite among the audience. All four films have seen great success, and it still continues to grow with a variety of shorts and specials.

