Samsung TV Plus and Green Gold Animation launch dedicated Green Gold TV channel in India

Green Gold Animation, one of India’s leading creators of original animated content, has launched its dedicated Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channel, Green Gold TV, on Samsung TV Plus.

Available to Samsung TV users, the channel is featured under the kids category and offers families continuous access to animated entertainment without the need for subscriptions, registrations, or logins.

The launch marks an important milestone in Green Gold Animation’s expansion into the connected TV ecosystem, bringing a selection of its popular animated properties, including Mighty Raju, Super Bheem, Krishna Balram, Krishna, Chorr Police, and Luv Kushh directly to audiences across India.

Designed as a 24×7 linear channel, Green Gold TV will follow a structured programming schedule, with episodic content accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the weekday line-up, while weekends will feature movie premieres and special programming. Available in Hindi, the channel aims to offer a family-friendly entertainment destination for children and co-viewing audiences across the country.

The launch comes at a time when the Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television model is gaining attraction in India, driven by the steady growth of connected TV viewership and increasing demand for high-quality content experiences. By partnering with Samsung TV Plus, which has surpassed 100 million active users across 30 countries, Green Gold Animation is expanding its reach to a rapidly growing audience that is increasingly embracing ad-supported streaming on connected television platforms.

Green Gold Animation founder & CEO Rajiv Chilaka stated, “For a long time, television in India has been defined by access control at the platform level, while digital has offered choice – but often in a fragmented way. What platforms like Samsung TV Plus are doing is resolving that tension by bringing back simplicity without compromising on scale. That’s what makes this partnership meaningful for us. With Green Gold TV, we’re becoming part of a viewing experience that is far more aligned with how families consume content today, effortless, continuous, and shared. I believe FAST will evolve into a foundational layer of the entertainment ecosystem, and this is our early step in that direction.”

“Partnering with Green Gold Animation not only strengthens our kids offering, but also enhances the viewing experience by bringing families together around trusted, high-quality content. Through collaborations with partners such as Green Gold Animation, Samsung TV Plus India continues to build an always-on, curated entertainment platform that reduces friction and delivers more accessible, meaningful choice for viewers,” shared Samsung TV Plus India general manager and business development head Kunal Mehta.

The launch of Green Gold TV marks a significant step in the company’s distribution strategy. Positioned as a curated long-form channel, it is designed to offer a more immersive and uninterrupted viewing experience for connected TV audiences, complementing the company’s existing digital content offerings.

As the FAST ecosystem continues to gain momentum in India, the launch places Green Gold Animation among the early adopters of the format, expanding how its kids’ and family entertainment content is discovered and consumed across platforms.