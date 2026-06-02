ModRetro unveils M64 console with support from AMD FPGA technology

ModRetro has unveiled the M64 console, leveraging AMD Artix UltraScale+ Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA) technology to deliver an authentic Nintendo 64 compatible gaming experience for both longtime fans and a new generation of players.

ModRetro manufactures high-quality, FPGA-based retro gaming consoles that support original physical cartridges and strive to replicate the gameplay experience down to the hardware level. Following its launch of Chromatic, a handheld gaming console designed to play original Game Boy and Game Boy Colour cartridges, ModRetro is developing the M64 console allowing users to play Nintendo N64 cartridges.

At the core of the M64 console is an AMD Artix UltraScale+ FPGA, which recreates classic gameplay by emulating the logic of the original hardware chips. Unlike traditional software-based emulation, this hardware-driven approach is designed to deliver greater accuracy and lower latency, enabling players to experience games in a manner that closely reflects the original hardware.

Retro gaming is about preserving the authentic experiences that made classic titles memorable. The FPGA-based design of the M64 is intended to closely replicate the behaviour of the original hardware, from controller input to on-screen response, delivering gameplay that remains faithful to the original systems and the era in which the games were first enjoyed.

“AMD Artix UltraScale+ FPGA technology is helping redefine what is possible in retro gaming by enabling developers to re-create original hardware behavior with extraordinary precision,” shared AMD senior director of the adaptive and embedded computing group Sumit Shah. “By emulating chip logic directly at the hardware level, ModRetro can preserve the authenticity of classic play while bringing these iconic experiences forward for a new generation of gamers.”

For more information, visit ModRetro’s official blog.