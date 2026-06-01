Wok Tok adds flavour to Anime India Delhi as official snack partner

Anime India is set to make its way to New Delhi on 6 and 7 June 2026, as AnimationXpress continues to expand its anime and pop culture platform across the country. The event will be hosted at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre.

Having built a strong community through its previous editions in Mumbai and Kolkata, the event now heads to Delhi with a bigger line-up of experiences, activities, and attractions for fans of anime and Japanese pop culture.

Anime India Delhi has announced Wok Tok by Veeba as its official snack partner for the upcoming edition, enhancing the overall fan experience with a flavourful addition to the celebration of anime, cosplay, gaming, and pop culture. Wok Tok is a better food brand from VRB Consumer Products offering products across instant noodles, cup noodles, and oriental sauces.

Designed for consumers seeking both convenience and flavour, the brand focuses on delivering quick and satisfying meal options. Powered by Veeba, Wok Tok is known for its bold flavours, innovative offerings, and commitment to quality, catering to a new generation of food enthusiasts.

This is a brand built for today’s fast-moving generation. Whether it’s students, young professionals, or gamers, Wok Tok aims to offer quick, convenient, and tasty food options without compromising on quality. The brand is focused on creating products that fit seamlessly into modern lifestyles.

Anime India co-founder and director Neha Mehta mentioned, “The response and excitement from fans across India has been phenomenal. Delhi is home to one of the country’s most passionate anime communities, and with Anime India, we aim to create an immersive experience for fans through legendary Japanese guests, cosplay, gaming, music, food, creators, and interactive fan experiences. This edition is designed to bring the anime community together like never before.”

“Anime has become the number one choice of content for the next generation. We are happy that we can give an experience to all the anime fans of India,” shared Anime India co-founder and director Mishaal Wanvari.

Anime India Delhi will feature several special attractions and guest appearances, including celebrated Japanese voice actor Kazuhiko Inoue. Known for iconic roles such as Kakashi Hatake in Naruto and Yoriichi Tsugikuni in Demon Slayer, he has voiced many popular characters across anime over the years. Fans attending the event will have the opportunity to take part in live sessions, meet-and-greets, exclusive interactions with the voice actor, and several other fan experiences.

The event will also host a live performance by Japanese anime singer Yurika, known for songs from anime titles including Little Witch Academia, Beastars, and Land of the Lustrous. Her performance is set to deliver an energetic and immersive anime music experience for fans attending Anime India Delhi.

Presented by Anime Times, with Toyota as the title partner and Uniqlo as the silver partner. Om Shakti Management has joined as the show management partner. The education partners include Acumen – Study In Japan, Navi Japan, Kansai University, Arena Animation – South Extension, MAAC | Arena Animation, MAAC Faridabad and MAAC Kamla Nagar. Radio City India joins as the exclusive radio partner, while Wok Tok by Veeba comes on board as the official snack partner.

The event’s exhibitor lineup includes Takara Tomy Beyblade, Instax Fujifilm, Curee Collectibles, India Book Distributors (Bombay), Japan Foundation, Vaibhav Studios, Yakult – The Gut Expert, Alpha Comics | Raj Comics, Delhi Anime Club, Anime Originals, Elle18, Cosmic Entertainment, Arka Mediaworks, Anifrya, The Kollektor, Muse, Pentel, XP Pen, Huion, Asus, Anime Times Store, Gunpla, Maya Toys, Digitoonz, Worthing Comics, Krilovee along with several anime communities and independent creators.

To know more you can visit: https://animeindia.live/delhi/



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