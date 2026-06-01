Asus, Arka Mediaworks and Digitoonz join Anime India Delhi 2026 as exhibitors

Glimpse of Anime India’s earlier edition

Asus is set to strengthen its connection with India’s growing gaming, creator, and pop-culture communities as it joins Anime India Delhi 2026 as an exhibitor alongside renowned entertainment companies Arka Media Works and Digitoonz.

Taking place on 6 and 7 June at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Anime India Delhi 2026 is expected to attract thousands of anime enthusiasts, gamers, cosplayers, artists, and creators from across the country. Through its participation, Asus will showcase its latest consumer technology and Republic of Gamers (ROG) innovations, offering attendees an opportunity to experience products designed for gaming, content creation, and immersive entertainment.

Speaking about the collaboration, Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “Anime India represents a vibrant and passionate community that perfectly aligns with Asus’ spirit of innovation and creativity. Through this collaboration, we are delighted to bring our latest Asus and ROG innovations closer to fans, gamers, and creators, enabling more immersive experiences across entertainment and digital creativity while strengthening our connection with one of the most engaged youth communities in the country.”

Joining the exhibitor lineup is Arka Media Works, the Hyderabad-based film production and trans-media company founded by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni. Widely recognised for creating and producing the globally successful Baahubali franchise, Arka Media Works has played a significant role in shaping Indian cinematic storytelling and expanding Indian entertainment into international markets.

Fans at the convention will get an exclusive glimpse of Amarendra Baahubali from Baahubali: The Eternal War, India’s biggest animated film, as the legendary hero returns in the eternal afterlife to face a battle that will determine the fate of the 14 realms.

Also participating in the festival is Digitoonz, a leading animation studio known for delivering world-class services across the entire animation production pipeline. Fans can expect the adorable world of Tiny Terrors, a character-driven IP bringing stories, toys, collectibles, and exciting experiences.



Anime India 2026 marks the first major fan-facing showcase for Tiny Terrors. The event provides an exciting opportunity to connect directly with anime, animation, gaming, and pop-culture enthusiasts while introducing them to the world of Tiny Terrors. Visitors to the booth will be able to meet the characters, interact with the brand, participate in fun activities, and experience the growing IP’s universe firsthand.

Anime India has rapidly emerged as one of India’s leading anime and pop-culture festivals, bringing together global guests, live performances, gaming experiences, collectibles, cosplay, and fan communities under one roof. The participation of Asus, Arka Media Works, and Digitoonz highlights the growing intersection of anime, gaming, animation, filmmaking, and digital creativity among India’s youth audiences.

“Anime has become the number one choice of content for the next generation. We are happy that we can give an experience to all the anime fans of India,” said Anime India co-founder and director Mishaal Wanvari.

“The response and enthusiasm from anime fans across India has been truly incredible. Delhi stands out as home to one of the country’s most vibrant and passionate anime communities. With Anime India, our vision is to create an immersive and unforgettable celebration where fans can experience everything, from iconic Japanese guests and cosplay to gaming, music, food, creators, and unique fan interactions. This edition is all about bringing the anime community closer together than ever before,” said Anime India co-founder and director Neha Mehta.

Anime India Delhi 2026 will feature appearances by renowned Japanese guests, including legendary voice actor Kazuhiko Inoue, known for voicing Kakashi Hatake in Naruto and Yoriichi Tsugikuni in Demon Slayer. Fans can also look forward to live performances, cosplay showcases, gaming activities, merchandise zones, creator interactions, and community experiences throughout the two-day festival.

Presented by Anime Times, with Toyota joining as the title partner and Uniqlo as the silver partner. Om Shakti Management is the show management partner. The education partners include Arena Animation and Acumen – Study In Japan, Navi Japan, and Kansai University. Radio City India joins as the radio partner, while Wok Tok by Veeba comes on board as the official snack partner.

The exhibitor lineup includes Takara Tomy Beyblade, Curee Collectibles, India Book Distributors (Bombay), Japan Foundation, Vaibhav Studios, Yakult – The Gut Expert, Alpha Book Publishers, Delhi Anime Club, Anime Originals, Elle18, Cosmic Entertainment, Arka Mediaworks, Anifrya, The Kollektor, Muse, Pentel, Instax Fujifilm, XP Pen, Huion, Asus, Anime Times Store, Gunpla, Maya Toys, along with several anime communities and independent creators.

The festival is steadily evolving into one of India’s biggest anime and pop culture platforms, bringing together fans, creators, artists, performers, and brands to celebrate the ever-growing anime movement in the country.

To know more, you can visit: https://animeindia.live/delhi/



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