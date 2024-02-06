Global kids and family entertainment company Toonz Media Group and Miami‐based media conglomerate Cisneros Media have entered into a co‐production and co‐distribution agreement for the animated series Nerlies:Space Babie.

This collaboration is inspired by the best‐selling toys from the renowned Mexican toy giant, Distroller.

The partnership is supported by an extensive licensing and merchandising strategy. The deal will focus on the co‐production and global distribution of the CGI animated series (52 x 11 mins) preceded by a global digital content strategy.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cisneros Media for this promising IP. We are confident that the combination of a global digital strategy and an animated series will lead to the success of this venture. Our shared goal is to create enduring franchises that inspire and uplift children,” said Toonz Media Group chief executive officer P Jayakumar.

“We are ecstatic to embark on this new journey alongside Toonz. Leveraging our extensive experience in the preschool content space with Toonz’s innovative vision and track record, we aim to build a remarkable global franchise,” said Cisneros Media president Jonathan Blum.

Nerlies: Space Babies follows the adventures of Ampi, a quirky yet shy 7‐year‐old girl, whose life takes a delightful twist when she becomes responsible for the care and feeding of three mischievous space babies. As Ampi navigates the challenges, the whimsical antics of the space babies gradually empower her to embrace her own uniqueness.

Certified as a European Union production, Cisneros Media Distribution will exclusively handle media content distribution rights in LATAM and North America, while Toonz will oversee distribution rights for the rest of the world. Future plans encompass a global‐scale licensing and merchandising initiative for the project.

The co‐production of Nerlies: Space Babies is scheduled for release in 2026.