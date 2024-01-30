Toonz Media Group’s distribution wing Toonz Entertainment will bring award-winning series called Mech Car worldwide. The series is produced by the Chinese company Bilibili.

This fantasy 52×11” animated series is an adventure story about courage, exploring and problem solving for six- to 10-year-olds.

The story revolves around a Mech-shaped car called Dash, who along with his friends embarks on an adventure to save Mech Lands from the villains by collecting different gems, which will provide mystical powers.

Toonz Entertainment will distribute this series exclusively in EMEA, Latam, North America, Russia and CIS. The Toonz Group company has also got non-exclusive distribution rights in APAC including Indian Subcontinent but excluding China, Japan and Korea.

“We are delighted to associate with Bilibili for this highly successful and acclaimed series. Toonz Entertainment has strong distribution capabilities and network to take this series to a wider audience across the globe and I am excited to see what our robust team can accomplish,” said Toonz Media Group TV co-production, distribution & syndication president Bruno Zarka.

Mech Car received various accolades including Best Director Animation Short at Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Awards and selected by National Radio and Television Administration of the People’s Republic of China as Best Kids Animation 2019.