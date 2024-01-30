Building on the success of its TV series, Iceland’s Tulipop Studios will be producing Tulipop Seasons, 2D animated seasonal specials, commissioned by broadcasting companies like Iceland’s RÚV, Norway’s NRK, Sweden’s SVT, Denmark’s DR and Finland’s Svenska YLE.

The three x 30-minute episodes are aimed at four- to six-year-olds and build on the success of the Tulipop franchise and its TV series Tulipop Tales which has earned positive acclaim in both its domestic and international markets.

Each episode of Tulipop Seasons revolves around a seasonal theme – Winter, Spring, and Fall – and, in-keeping with the TV series, will be underpinned by original music playing a key role in each episode alongside the instantly recognisible characters and their home Tulipop Island.

Tulipop Studios will produce these specials in partnership with Italy’s The Animation Band. Tulipop’s Helga Arnadottir is the producer. The director is Sigvaldi J. Kárason, head writer is Sean Carson and art director is Signý Kolbeinsdóttir. The production of the seasonal specials will be fully completed in December 2025.

Tulipop Studios CEO & producer Árnadóttir said, “It’s fantastic to see demand for more Tulipop content, bringing more of its wonderful world, diverse characters and positive messages to kids across the globe. The new seasonal specials will complement the 52 episodes we now have on our slate, underpinning our successful territory by territory licensing and distribution strategy.”

RUV children‘s and young adults programming and acquisitioning head Agnes Wild said, “This series is full of charm, from the depiction of the natural world to the highlighting of friendship, curiosity and diversity and it is testament to its magic that it has been a success internationally as well as here in Iceland. The commission of seasonal specials was a natural next step to complement the series and to bring more of the Tulipop world to kids across the globe.”

Tulipop Tales is a 52 x 7’ episode TV series, whose first 26 episodes – distributed globally by UK’s Serious Kids – already aired in Iceland and other countries. The show will be fully delivered this March. The IP has performed well in Norway, Finland and Canal+ Poland, and will soon be broadcast on MBC Middle East, Tele-Québec Canada and Showmax South Africa.

Aimed at upper preschool audiences, Tulipop’s goal is to teach kids important life lessons through engaging and entertaining adventures. Written by a team of Icelandic and international writers, and head written by Sara Daddy (Claude, Puffin Rock), and Emma Boucher (Messy goes to Okido, Go Jetters), the series is developed in partnership with educational consultant Dr. Natascha Crandall, who has a vast experience in children’s media and a special interest in enhancing children’s growth and development through the power of media.