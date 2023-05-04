Toonz Feature Film Division president Ariel Veneziano and Gold Valley Films International head Allen Tsang announced that Toonz & Gold Valley have struck a co-production and co-financing deal for six animated pictures over the course of the next three years. Additionally the two companies will join forces across their entire slate for sales and distribution of their pictures starting at the upcoming Cannes Market.

“This is a terrific match between two prolific animation studios. The joint expertise and resources will result in an ideal flow of films, in terms of quality and volume for our distribution arm,” said Veneziano.

“We are excited to launch our new partnership at the 2023 Cannes Market,” said Gold Valley Films CEO Roger (Qing) Chen. “I strongly believe that both companies, with their international perspectives, complement each other’s strengths, and will be delivering more exciting animated films to a global audience in the future.”

“We are delighted with the way the Toonz Feature Film Division is evolving since its launch in Berlin in 2023. I am glad to see such a wonderful partnership between Toonz and Gold Valley Films and how much progress we have made together in a short period of time,” said Toonz Media Group CEO P Jayakumar.

Here are some details of the projects:

1) Currently in Production, Pierre The Pigeon-Hawk stars acclaimed singer, songwriter and rapper will.i.am playing the titular character, Golden Globe Recipient, Primetime Emmy Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards recipient, Jennifer Coolidge, Luis Guzmán of Oz, Narcos, Carlito’s Way fame, Academy Award recipient for Best Supporting Actor for Dreamgirls, Jennifer Hudson, Rapper and Actor Snoop Dogg, along with Whoopi Goldberg and Howie Mandel, both comedians, television personality, actor and producer.

The synopsis reads: To find out where he belongs, a mixed-breed Pigeon-Hawk sets out on a quest of self-discovery. While embracing the things that make him different, he finds the courage to change the world he lives in.

Set for a 2024 delivery, the film is directed by John D. Eraklis, Tara Whitaker, written by Ciaran Crampton and Jay Dowski, produced by Toonz Media Group and Telegael.

2) Little Emma, a co-production between Toonz and Gold Valley Films China is currently in post-production. The film is directed by Leo (Lewis) Liao (Ella and the Little Sorcerer, Mulan: Princess Warrior) and written by Alyce Tzue (Soar, Steps). The movie is voiced by Natalie Grace (T-Rex Ranch) as Emma, Broadway artist, recording artist and entertainer Travis Cloer as Edward, Bar Topaz as Newton, Niko Gerentes (Death by Dying) as Sancho, Mr. White, and Bear and Amy Margolis (Law and Order and House) as Mrs. Whit.

Little Emma

The synopsis reads: Emma, a miniature human girl adopted by animal parents, yearns to find the truth about her human roots. But when she discovers a hidden island full of tiny humans, it’s not the fairy tale she hoped for. Will she risk all she’s ever known to uncover secrets from her past?

3) The other three projects will be announced shortly.

Toonz is already involved in animated feature film productions including The Canterville Ghost, which is the animated adaptation of the Oscar Wilde classic of the same name. The animated theatrical feature is being co-produced by Toonz along with Robert Chandler’s Space Age Films (who’s The Amazing Maurice was just selected at the Sundance Film Festival) and Los Angeles-based Align Pictures US Inc. The feature will be distributed globally by the American film distributors Cinema Management Group (CMG).

Gold Valley Films, established in 2013 by Roger (Qing) Chen and Adam (Hao Qiang) Qiu, has produced eight independent animated features; such as Ella and the Little Sorcerer, Mulan: Princess Warrior, Cinderella and the Secret Prince, and The Academy of Magic.