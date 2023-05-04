A self-described world-building creative lab Impossible Objects (IO) has signed short film, music video, and commercial director Jay Walker to its roster of talent.

She sprang out of the southwest American desert and grew up dipping her toes into every nook and cranny the industry had to offer. Walker became a child actor and worked in theatre, commercials, television, features and beyond.

This first-hand experience of developing characters through performance, paired with her passion for better understanding the human condition, evolved into her desire to direct. Directing for brands such as Fortnite, Dell, and Coachella on the left, music videos for Diplo on the right, and having her European-shot short film Drifters screened at Young Directors Award.

“IO is operating at the top-tier of production,” said Walker. “Not only with the cutting-edge tech they are pioneering within the industry, but the entire team is composed of incredible people. It feels as though everything has naturally built up to this moment, it’s both a trip and an honour to join this talented roster to create exciting work.”

“A huge catalyst for knowing we needed to have Jay join our roster was her phenomenal music video for Zef whose tasteful visuals represent just a small sampling of her unique visual style,” said Impossible Objects co-founder/partner Jerad Anderson. “Multiple music videos done entirely in Unreal Engine? Are you kidding? It’s a match made in heaven. This next-level exploration of real-time blew us away. Her creativity and ability to push boundaries in our profession is an inspiration. We’re really happy to have her on our team.”

While helming projects in Europe, Walker collaborated with musician and 3D artist by the name NIVVA, who’s unique artistic performance is done as a digital avatar. Intrigued by the creative possibility, Walker and NIVVA began creating multiple music videos together, entirely in the Unreal Engine, the world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool for photoreal visuals and immersive experiences.

Learning the program’s language created an exciting new skillset, thereby expanding her filmmaking possibilities. According to Walker, she found a nostalgic comfort in the experience. “Working with this medium brought me back to the beginning of my filmmaking studies, when my ideas were often described as ‘too big’ or they ‘defied physics.’ Suddenly, in this new realm, anything feels possible.”

Her first collaboration with IO was for the innovative gaming PC hardware company, Alienware. With a hot-off-the-pan client concept and a burning enthusiasm across the team, they were able to deliver a jaw-dropping experience for Alienware’s loyal devotees. Walker’s goals for the campaign was to create a kinetic, multi-scene wonderscape in each scene and make it seem like one continuous take.