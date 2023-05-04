DeAPlaneta Entertainment and KidsBeeTV have joined forces to bring some of the most beloved preschool shows to the KidsBeeTV platform. As part of the agreement, the award-winning show Milo, which follows the adventures of a five-year-old cat exploring different vocations, along with Super Dino, Baby Heidi, and Bubble Bip, will be available on KidsBeeTV this month.

“As a streaming platform for kids, we know that high-quality programming is essential for success,” said KidsBeeTV CEO Hugo Ribeiro. “DeAPlaneta Entertainment is already a valued partner, and we’re thrilled to expand our collaboration through this new agreement. With the addition of Milo, Super Dino, Baby Heidi, and Bubble Bip, we now have a total of six top-quality preschool shows from DeAPlaneta Entertainment on our streaming platform.”

Milo is an engaging and imaginative award-winning show. Each episode follows the adventures of Milo, a curious and adventurous cat who loves exploring different professions. With the help of his friends, Milo tries on different outfits and dives headfirst into the world of each job, learning valuable lessons and promoting a positive message of limitless possibilities for children.

Also included in the agreement is Super Dino, an animated series about a team of intelligent and adorable dinosaurs led by a genius heroine. The show emphasises the importance of cooperation, overcoming difficulties, and coping with crises.

Bubble Bip, on the other hand, is a show about a wacky video game hero named Bip who escapes into the real world and shows that even the most boring day can be an amazing adventure. With the mind of a three-year-old, Bip is brave, bright, naive, and an expert troublemaker.

Also, Baby Heidi is an adorable nursery rhyme series featuring the charming and curious baby Heidi. She spends her days in a cosy cottage in the countryside, singing and laughing as she explores the wonders of nature and plays with her animal friends.

KidsBeeTV offers a variety of apps, including the main app KidsBeeTV videos and games, a Spanish-language version named KidsBeeTV en Español, Nursery Rrhymes & Lullabies by KidsBeeTV, and Kids Learning: Videos & Games by KidsBeeTV, an educational app featuring a wide range of content. The new shows licensed from DeAPlaneta will be available in all KidsBeeTV apps.