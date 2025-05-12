Tony Hale,  Vanessa Bayer and Talon Warburton voices notorious villains in ‘Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends’

Top L-R: Tony Hale, Vanessa Bayer and Talon Warburton (Disney Jr./Vince Bucci) & Bottom L-R: Ultron, Swarm, and Absorbing Man (Marvel)

Disney Branded Television has revealed the cast of lead villains for Disney Jr.’s new animated series Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends.

Emmy Award winner Tony Hale (Veep, Toy Story 4) voices the comically nefarious android Ultron, with Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live) as the mischievous Swarm, and Talon Warburton (Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate) as Absorbing Man. The series, which features young versions of Tony Stark (Iron Man), Riri Williams (Ironheart) and Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk), premieres this summer on Disney Jr. and Disney+ and is the first Iron Man preschool series. The cast includes Mason Blomberg, Kapri Ladd and Aidyn Ahn as the voices of Tony Stark (Iron Man), Riri Williams (Ironheart) and Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk), respectively.

On joining the cast, Warburton said, “I’ve been a huge Marvel fan since I was a kid, so being part of this series and getting to share this with my own son fills me with so much gratitude. Now I just have to figure out how to explain to him that his daddy is a bad guy!”.

“It’s really fun playing a villain because it gives me permission to yell at people and get paid for it. Yes, please,” Hale said.

“It’s an honor to be part of the Marvel Universe and have the opportunity to voice Swarm. Often, I get typecast as a nice person, so it was really fun to get to play a villain,” Bayer added.

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses — Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho — as they work together to solve problems both big and small and protect their city. In order to help them save the day, the Iron Friends each have their own Iron Suits that allow them to fly and give them enhanced super-strength.

From Disney Branded Television, Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends is executive produced by Sean Coyle (Puppy Dog Pals) and Harrison Wilcox (Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends). James Eason-Garcia (Pupstruction) is co-executive producer and story editor, Alex Cichon (Lego Marvel: Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom) is supervising producer; Ashley Rideout (Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends) is producer, and Michael Dowding (Hello Ninja) is supervising director. The series is produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons.