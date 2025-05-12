S8UL announces global roster for ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’

L-R: Ryder Skarzinski (Ryda), Braxton Trice (Braxtvn) and Colin Bowers-Wilson (Trikempathy)

Esports and gaming content organisation S8UL Esports announced a significant expansion of its international esports presence by unveiling its official Call of Duty (COD): Warzone roster. The newly revealed lineup features North American esports athletes Colin Bowers-Wilson (Trikempathy), Braxton Trice (Braxtvn), and Ryder Skarzinski (Ryda), who will represent S8UL in major Warzone tournaments worldwide, including the prestigious Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, in Riyadh Saudi Arabia.

The introduction of its North America-based Warzone roster reflects a strategic move to strengthen the organisation’s presence in one of the world’s most competitive first-person shooter titles, and the new line-up brings a balanced mix of leadership, competitive experience, and emerging talent which makes them a formidable team.

“We are proud to mark a historic milestone as the first Indian organisation to enter the global Call of Duty: Warzone esports arena. Trikempathy, Braxtvn, and Ryda are outstanding athletes whose skill, discipline, and mindset reflect the values we uphold at S8UL. This move reinforces our long-term commitment to elevating Indian representation across all competitive gaming genres and competing with excellence on the world stage,” said, S8UL, co-founder and CEO, Animesh Agarwal.

Leading the squad is in-game leader Braxton Trice, also known as Braxtvn. A veteran competitor with over USD 64,000 (approximately Rs 54.5 lakhs) in career earnings, he is recognised for his calm decision-making under pressure. Braxtvn has consistently placed in the top 10 at the World Series of Warzone from 2022 to 2024 and secured top finishes at marquee events such as the NYSL Warzone Gauntlet and the Total Frenzy Throwdown, where he earned first place.

Trikempathy is a Florida-based player renowned for his aggressive, yet precise playstyle and consistent performances. With career prize winnings exceeding USD 47,000 (approximately Rs 40 lakhs), he maintains a strong average placement across top-tier tournaments, including the World Series of Warzone, eFuse Shatter Gauntlet, and multiple CDL Fortunes Keep events.

Completing the roster is Ryda, a promising talent known for his disciplined approach and proficiency in support roles. Although this is his first year as a full-time esports athlete, he has already earned over USD 15,000 (approximately Rs 12.7 lakhs) in prize money. His top finishes at events such as the eFuse Eternal Rivals and EGL Summer Survival Finals, combined with a growing fanbase of more than 450,000 followers across platforms, position him as a rising star with both competitive and creator appeal.

Commenting on the team’s next chapter, Braxton Trice said, “Becoming part of S8UL represents a significant step forward for us as a team. This partnership is not just about one tournament, it is about building something meaningful with an organisation that shares our competitive vision and long-term goals. S8UL has established a strong legacy in esports, and we are proud to contribute to that journey. With their backing, we are ready to challenge ourselves and compete at the highest level throughout the year.”

S8UL has already announced its Apex Legends roster comprising Rick ‘Sharky’ Wirth, Benjamin ‘Jesko’ Spaseski, and Tom ‘Legacy’ Canty, along with its Chess team led by Indian grandmasters Nihal Sarin and Aravindh Chithambaram. The organisation also announced its entry into StarCraft II with the signing of veteran South Korean player Pyung Jae Koh, better known by his iconic gamer tag ‘GuMiho’.