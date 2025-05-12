Applause Entertainment launches new YouTube channel ApplaToon

Mumbai-based Applause Entertainment has launched a new YouTube channel ApplaToon, a channel dedicated to kid’s animation. ApplaToon has kicked off with its first animated original series Kiya and Kayaan, which is based on Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) junior library. An official trailer for the same was released on YouTube. The series premiered on 25 April 2025.

The series is aimed at children under the age of four to eight. Applause Entertainment in a partnership with ACK has acquired rights to adapt over 400 stories from ACK comic book universe.

“For decades, Amar Chitra Katha has introduced generations of readers to the richness of Indian heritage through its iconic comics. We’re thrilled to see our stories come alive in a new format with Kiya & Kayaan. Animation opens up magical new possibilities for children to engage with Indian mythology, folk tales, culture, history, and values. Our collaboration with Applause Entertainment is a step towards making timeless tales both accessible and exciting for today’s digital-first kids,” said ACK CEO and president Preeti Vyas.

Applause Entertainment managing director Sameer Nair commented, “With ApplaToon, we’re venturing into an entirely new creative space — kid’s animation and it’s both exciting and deeply purposeful. This is not just a new vertical for us, it’s a chance to shape young imaginations through powerful Indian storytelling. With Kiya & Kayaan, based on the timeless Amar Chitra Katha junior library, we’re bringing heritage to the here-and-now, combining technology, mythology, and heart. YouTube gives us the perfect playground to do this at scale, taking Indian stories to global audiences.”

Synopsis of the series: Kiya & Kayaan follows the adventures of two imaginative siblings who stumble upon VR headsets that whisk them away to Storyland, a spellbinding world built on iconic stories from Indian mythology and folklore. As they journey through fantastical realms, they encounter ancient wisdom, mythical beings, and thrilling quests, all while discovering the values of curiosity, courage, and compassion.

The series is created by Applause Entertainment and directed by Sanjeev Sahoo, the production partners on the series are Popcorn Animation Studio, Prayan Animation Studio, Living Pixels, and Warnick Studios. The series Kiya & Kayaan is now available on on ApplaToon. New episodes drop on every Tuesday and Friday.