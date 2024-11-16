Third edition of AVGC 40 Under 40 awards concludes successfully; check full list of winners

AnimationXpress hosted the third edition of AVGC 40 Under 40 awards during IndiaJoy at HICC, Hyderabad. With over 15 years of experience covering the AVGC industry, AnimationXpress launched this initiative to recognise and honour the young talented minds in India’s animation, visual effects, gaming and comics industry.
The AVGC 40 Under 40 initiative not only honours the artists, but also the notable people who made an impact on the sector and brought their innovative vision to life. All the winners as well as nominees have made incredible contributions to the realm of the AVGC industry in the animation, gaming, visual effects and comics and more.
The awards kickstarted with a keynote by AnimationXpress founder, chairman and editor-in-chief Anil NM Wanvari followed by a throwback clip of last year’s 40 under 40 awards ceremony.
The jury members for this year’s awards segment consisted of Wanvari; 88 Pictures founder and CEO Milind D. Shinde; Assemblage Entertainment CEO Arjun Madhavan; Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) executive-in-charge Kiran Prasad; 88 Pictures co-founder and COO Aby John; Graphiti Multimedia founder Munjal Shroff; DNEG India studio head Sesha Prasad; Skyesports founder & CEO Shiva Nandy; GOQii CEO Vishal Gondal.
Here’s the full lists of winners of AVGC 40 Under 40 awards 2024:
Aavesh Sonawane
Abhishek Ghorui
Abhyuday Grover
Adithi Krishnadas
Ajay Kumar
Anand Jha
Anoop A K
Ashish Daga
Binu Joshua Sammanohar
Chaitanya Nalla
Deepak Sharma
Delwyn Remedios
Gaurav Malhotra
Hiren Dodhia
Janmeet Singh
Jasjit Singh
Jayesh Panchal
Kabir Verma
Kedar Sane
Lokesh Jain
Neha Sharma
Priyan Parab
Priyanka Balasubramanian
Priyanka Zaveri
Riya Arora
Saahil S Sharma
Sashank Bhandaru
Shrey Kachhap
Shruti Anand
Somneel Saha
Sonam Shekhawat
Sri Ram Chandra
Srikanth S
Sriram Vishaal
Suhas Sundar
Surendran Ramachandran
Vaishnavi Palleda
Varun Hadkar
Vinayan V
Vineet Nair
Below are the AVGC 40 Under 40 Editor’s Choice awards:
Akshita Khullar
Arpit Dubey
Devika Soni
Krishna Popalghat
Nikhil Malankar
Prachi Bothra
Ritoparna Hazra
Rebecca Rechana Paul
Shiben Bhattacharjee
Siva Kumar Kasetty
Sowmitri Reddy Maluchuru