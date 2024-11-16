Third edition of AVGC 40 Under 40 awards concludes successfully; check full list of winners

AnimationXpress hosted the third edition of AVGC 40 Under 40 awards during IndiaJoy at HICC, Hyderabad. With over 15 years of experience covering the AVGC industry, AnimationXpress launched this initiative to recognise and honour the young talented minds in India’s animation, visual effects, gaming and comics industry.

The AVGC 40 Under 40 initiative not only honours the artists, but also the notable people who made an impact on the sector and brought their innovative vision to life. All the winners as well as nominees have made incredible contributions to the realm of the AVGC industry in the animation, gaming, visual effects and comics and more.

The awards kickstarted with a keynote by AnimationXpress founder, chairman and editor-in-chief Anil NM Wanvari followed by a throwback clip of last year’s 40 under 40 awards ceremony.

The jury members for this year’s awards segment consisted of Wanvari; 88 Pictures founder and CEO Milind D. Shinde; Assemblage Entertainment CEO Arjun Madhavan; Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) executive-in-charge Kiran Prasad; 88 Pictures co-founder and COO Aby John; Graphiti Multimedia founder Munjal Shroff; DNEG India studio head Sesha Prasad; Skyesports founder & CEO Shiva Nandy; GOQii CEO Vishal Gondal.

Here’s the full lists of winners of AVGC 40 Under 40 awards 2024:

Aavesh Sonawane

Abhishek Ghorui

Abhyuday Grover

Adithi Krishnadas

Ajay Kumar

Anand Jha

Anoop A K

Ashish Daga

Binu Joshua Sammanohar

Chaitanya Nalla

Deepak Sharma

Delwyn Remedios

Gaurav Malhotra

Hiren Dodhia

Janmeet Singh

Jasjit Singh

Jayesh Panchal

Kabir Verma

Kedar Sane

Lokesh Jain

Neha Sharma

Priyan Parab

Priyanka Balasubramanian

Priyanka Zaveri

Riya Arora

Saahil S Sharma

Sashank Bhandaru

Shrey Kachhap

Shruti Anand

Somneel Saha

Sonam Shekhawat

Sri Ram Chandra

Srikanth S

Sriram Vishaal

Suhas Sundar

Surendran Ramachandran

Vaishnavi Palleda

Varun Hadkar

Vinayan V

Vineet Nair

Below are the AVGC 40 Under 40 Editor’s Choice awards:

Akshita Khullar

Arpit Dubey

Devika Soni

Krishna Popalghat

Nikhil Malankar

Prachi Bothra

Ritoparna Hazra

Rebecca Rechana Paul

Shiben Bhattacharjee

Siva Kumar Kasetty

Sowmitri Reddy Maluchuru