Third edition of Animation Guild of India Festival to be held this December

The third edition of the Animation Guild of India Festival (AGIF) is set to be held from 6 to 7 December at Mukkti Cultural Hub in Mumbai. AGIF’24 will celebrate everything under the expansive AVGCXR umbrella (animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality)

The festival lineup features over 100 animated short films from around the globe, competing across 17 categories. From short films and music videos to mixed media projects and animated promotions, attendees can expect a cinematic feast showcasing the very best in Indian and international animation talent. The screenings will be complemented by dynamic panel discussions, offering a peek into the minds of celebrated Indian animators and industry leaders.

Renowned personalities like Rob, the original ‘art guy’ from M.A.D, and Prateek Sethi will share their journey from TV stardom to social media sensations. Pranab Punj, a pioneer in the South Asian gaming industry, and brains behind Ragnarok Online and Zapak.Com will dive into Xsolla’s journey, while Goji, an acclaimed AI artist, will demonstrate the tools and techniques behind his mesmerizing art.

Adding to the excitement, visualisation wizards Upamanyu Bhattacharya and Chedil Marak give a sneak peek into their process of breathing life into breathtaking films. Offish Character Art Studio co-founder Prasun Basu will shed light on animatronics and robotics, and Plexus Motion co-founder Yashoda Parthasarthy will explore the nuances of creating impactful title sequences.

The festival’s jury brings an extra layer of prestige, with names like Juan Soto, whose projects have graced Cannes, Annecy, the Oscars and other events; VFX educator and filmmaker Rahul Thackeray and Harshit Desai, the visual designer behind the Emmy-nominated Narcos title sequences. Their expertise ensures that the competition will be fierce and the awards well-deserved.

From engaging discussions about the future of Indian animation education to flexing your gaming skills with VR experiences and a food truck to satisfy your cravings, this festival guarantees an unforgettable weekend.