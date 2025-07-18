‘The World of Butterfingers 2’: Abhijeet Kini illustrates Amar Kishen’s lovable chaos in the latest graphic novel

Abhijit Kini (left) and the illustration created by him for World of Butterfingers 2

Butterfingers aka Amar Kishen, is back in action, this time taking on everything – from a big history exhibition to a haunted house mystery. But has he finally got it right, or is it just as messy as before? The answer to this question lies in the latest sequel of the comic title The World of Butterfingers.

Written by Khyrunnisa and illustrated by Abhijit Kini, The World of Butterfingers 2 marks the return of Amar Kishen, the lovable, clumsy character better known as Butterfingers, in a new collection of chaotic adventures combining humour, mystery and action.

Reflecting on his approach, Kinni explained that capturing Amar’s chaotic yet lovable personality draws its inspirations heavily from his childhood memories. “Many of Amar’s reactions and expressions were inspired from my my frolic days in the school with my friends,” he said.



A large number of the character designs and backgrounds are inspired by people and places the illustrator encountered during his upbringing, adding a factor of relatability to the plot. “Teachers, neighbours, and schoolmates have strongly influenced my visual storytelling.”

As Amar’s misadventures with his friends unfold, the narrative becomes more layered and unpredictable. “Maintaining Butterfingers’ slapstick humour through chaotic reactions and expressions is a key challenge amidst this development,” he noted. “The biggest challenge when I am drawing the Butterfingers comics is to keep the humour consistently slapstick when it comes to reactions and expressions. And that’s the whole fun of it. The process of drawing these funny skits is visually making the gag funnier with body language, exaggerations etc.”

Kini highlighted that the comic title’s core misadventures remain true to its origins in Tinkle magazine, but this latest volume expands Amar’s world with fresh characters and new story arcs. Notably, the introduction of Amar’s favourite band, the Heebie Jeebies, adds a new layer to the narrative.

While Butterfingers is entertaining, it stays relevant to today’s comic readers. Kini noted that while younger audiences relate to the school-based humour and situations, older readers enjoy the nostalgic trip to their own childhood. “Comics like these are for everyone,” added Kini.

The World of Butterfingers 2 is now available on Kini Studios, continuing the blend of fun, thrills, and spills that have made the series a favourite among readers.