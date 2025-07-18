BenQ’s Zowie drops tournament-ready gaming monitors

BenQ’s gaming brand Zowie has launched the XL2586X+, a 600Hz esports monitor built to cater to competitive first person shooter (FPS) engineered for the fast-paced demands.
The XL2586X+ is the first of Zowie’s new XL-X+ series and boasts a 600Hz refresh rate, a tuned enhanced Fast-TN responsiveness, and the latest DyAc 2 motion clarity technology, Zowie’s newest XL-X+ series monitor redefines gaming and is designed for tournament-level play performance.
“The XL2586X+ represents Zowie’s commitment to supporting esports athletes with display technology that delivers real-world impact, not just spec-sheet hype,” said BenQ managing director of India & South Asia Rajeev Singh. “From 600Hz refresh rate to DyAc 2, it’s a tool designed to elevate decision-making, speed, and focus in FPS environments.”
Key features:
- 600Hz refresh rate: Ultra-smooth reaction time: An evolution beyond 540Hz, the XL2586X+ ensures hyper-fluid transitions and critical visual feedback without overclocking—giving players a true edge in tracking enemies and managing recoil.
- Fast-TN Panel with enhanced clarity: Optimised for speed and visibility, the new fast-TN panel reduces ghosting due to a faster liquid crystal response that improves conductivity. It includes a vivid colour film which delivers a 35 per cent improvement in colour performance compared to conventional TN panels, making enemies pop without the usual TN panel washout.
- DyAc 2 technology: See clearly, react instantly: The newest version of Zowie’s proprietary motion blur reduction tech now uses dual backlights for improved precision and motion clarity, minimising visual noise and helping eyes adapt faster.
- Auto game mode: Play, Switch, Repeat—No Manual Tweaking: Through XL setting to share, auto game mode adjusts display profiles automatically across displayed content — removing the need to configure colour and brightness each time you switch between content.
- Ergonomics that stay locked in: The monitor’s industrial-grade bearing-based height adjustment allows players to find the perfect position quickly, with precision that holds—whether at home or on stage.
According to BenQ, every feature in the XL2586X+ is purpose-built and is not built for casual use, but for the few who demand peak competitive readiness every time they log in to their favourite games.
The XL2586X+ is priced at Rs 94,990 and is available via Amazon India, Zowie’s India e-store, and select gaming retailers.