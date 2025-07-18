BenQ’s Zowie drops tournament-ready gaming monitors

Zowie XL2586X+

BenQ’s gaming brand Zowie has launched the XL2586X+, a 600Hz esports monitor built to cater to competitive first person shooter (FPS) engineered for the fast-paced demands.

The XL2586X+ is the first of Zowie’s new XL-X+ series and boasts a 600Hz refresh rate, a tuned enhanced Fast-TN responsiveness, and the latest DyAc 2 motion clarity technology, Zowie’s newest XL-X+ series monitor redefines gaming and is designed for tournament-level play performance.

“The XL2586X+ represents Zowie’s commitment to supporting esports athletes with display technology that delivers real-world impact, not just spec-sheet hype,” said BenQ managing director of India & South Asia Rajeev Singh. “From 600Hz refresh rate to DyAc 2, it’s a tool designed to elevate decision-making, speed, and focus in FPS environments.”

Key features:

600Hz refresh rate: Ultra-smooth reaction time: An evolution beyond 540Hz, the XL2586X+ ensures hyper-fluid transitions and critical visual feedback without overclocking—giving players a true edge in tracking enemies and managing recoil.

Fast-TN Panel with enhanced clarity: Optimised for speed and visibility, the new fast-TN panel reduces ghosting due to a faster liquid crystal response that improves conductivity. It includes a vivid colour film which delivers a 35 per cent improvement in colour performance compared to conventional TN panels, making enemies pop without the usual TN panel washout.

DyAc 2 technology: See clearly, react instantly: The newest version of Zowie's proprietary motion blur reduction tech now uses dual backlights for improved precision and motion clarity, minimising visual noise and helping eyes adapt faster.

Auto game mode: Play, Switch, Repeat—No Manual Tweaking: Through XL setting to share, auto game mode adjusts display profiles automatically across displayed content — removing the need to configure colour and brightness each time you switch between content.

: Through XL setting to share, auto game mode adjusts display profiles automatically across displayed content — removing the need to configure colour and brightness each time you switch between content. Ergonomics that stay locked in: The monitor’s industrial-grade bearing-based height adjustment allows players to find the perfect position quickly, with precision that holds—whether at home or on stage.

According to BenQ, every feature in the XL2586X+ is purpose-built and is not built for casual use, but for the few who demand peak competitive readiness every time they log in to their favourite games.

The XL2586X+ is priced at Rs 94,990 and is available via Amazon India, Zowie’s India e-store, and select gaming retailers.