Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba to perform live at VCT Pacific grand finals

LaLa Arena Tokyo Bay, Japan

Japanese rapper and singer Yuki Chiba will take the stage at the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific Stage 2 Finals in Japan, performing the official anthem “Shinpai Muyou” live during the grand finals opening ceremony on 31 August 2025.

The artist will open the grand finals on 31 August at LaLa Arena Tokyo Bay, Japan, where the 2025 VCT Pacific champion will be crowned. The finals weekend promises a line-up of on-ground and digital fan activities, with further details expected soon.

The finals will feature a mix of online and on-site fan activations, with more announcements expected from Valorant publisher Riot Games in the lead-up. Tickets for the live event are now on sale.

The event will run from 30 to 31 August 2025, with shows beginning at 12 pm GMT+7 / 13 pm GMT+8 / 14 pm GMT+9. Tickets for the in-person event are currently on sale.