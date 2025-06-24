Esports Games Latest News

Riot Games partners with Yuki Chiba for VCT Pacific Anthem

24/06/2025
AnimationXpress Team

Riot Games, the renowned developer behind hits like Valorant and League of Legends, has announced a collaboration with Japanese rapper and singer Yuki Chiba to create the music anthem for VCT Pacific. This will be Chiba’s first-ever gaming collaboration.

The music anthem, titled “Shinpai Muyou” will be released by Coup D’Etat Recordings globally on all streaming platforms on 11 July 2025. Riot Games will also be releasing a music video on the official YouTube channel of VCT Pacific on the same day. 

“Music is a huge part of how we celebrate the incredible fandom in our region. So, being able to work with someone as talented as Yuki Chiba to create our anthem is a dream, especially since we are hosting our final roadshow in Japan for the first time. I hope the track will inspire our fans and pro-teams as we get ready to jump back into the VCT Pacific action soon,” said Valorant Esports APAC head Jake Si. 

“Shinpai Muyou is a reminder to myself and my fans to not worry and always believe in yourself. There’s no need to stress when you can just vibe,” said Chiba. 

The anthem comes as VCT Pacific prepares to kick off the stage 2 of the season that will culminate in a grand finals roadshow in Japan for the first time. 

The outcomes of stage 2 will determine, in part, the four teams that qualify for Valorant Champions later this year in Paris. Two teams will advance from Stage 2, while the remaining spots will be determined by cumulative championship points from the 2025 season.

VCT Pacific stage 2 is set to go live on 15 July, 2025 in Seoul, Korea, with the finals taking place on 30 and 31 August 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. Tickets for the tournament will go on sale soon.

