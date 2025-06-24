Animation Latest News

‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’ renewed for S8

24/06/2025
AnimationXpress Team
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, the animated PBS Kids series from Fred Rogers Productions has been renewed for an eighth season, premiering in 2026 with 10 new episodes that model practical life skills for young children.

The order will include two half-hour specials, one introducing Daniel’s adopted cousin, and another showcasing new year’s eve traditions in the neighbourhood of make-believe. The series will address themes for preschoolers and their parents, including adoption, managing morning and night-time routines, cleaning up, patience, and more. It will revisit its classic “grown-ups come back” parenting strategy with new stories and present a new strategy based on the classic Mister Rogers’ Neighbourhood song, “Let’s Think of Something to Do While We’re Waiting.”

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and its helpful, singable strategies have resonated with families since the series first launched in 2012, and it continues to be a favourite today,” said Fred Rogers Productions chief creative officer Ellen Doherty.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is a shining example of the core mission of public media—to help preschoolers and their families navigate everyday situations and tackle challenges together in positive ways. We are proud to bring season 8 to PBS Kids, sharing meaningful and fun stories from the neighborhood of Make-Believe to uplift, inspire, and enrich the lives of our viewers,” said PBS Kids senior vice president and General Manager Sara DeWitt. 

The production company will produce new games for the free PBS Kids Games app and PBS Kids website in tandem with season eight. It will also work to enhance the accessibility of its popular existing games so that even more children can play and benefit from them. Additionally, the production house of the show will host several webinars to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the game development for the series in an effort to continue to grow and serve the community of developers who are new to creating educational games for children.

Each episode of the show depicts two distinct stories starring Daniel Tiger and his friends, who invite viewers to join them on their adventures as they explore the colourful neighbourhood of Make-Believe. 

Each half-hour includes one story from Daniel’s perspective and another from the point of view of other characters including Katerina Kittycat, Miss Elaina, O the Owl, Prince Wednesday, Jodi Platypus, Max, and Chrissie. It features catchy musical strategies that reinforce the unique theme of every show for preschoolers, parents, and caregivers to sing along and incorporate them into their daily lives. 

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is produced by Fred Rogers Productions and 9 Story Media Group and animated by award-winning animation studio, Brown Bag Films. Executive producers of the show are Angela C. Santomero, creator of the series; Ellen Doherty, chief creative officer at Fred Rogers Productions; and Vince Commisso, president & CEO, 9 Story Media Group. Supervising Producers are Chris Loggins (Fred Rogers Productions) and Coral Schoug (Brown Bag Films). The animation studio 9 Story Brands holds worldwide licensing and distribution rights for the series.

The show is available on local PBS stations and can be streamed for free on the PBS Kids Video app, and PBS Kids website.

