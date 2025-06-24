Games Latest News Technology

Asus India brings new models TUF Gaming F16 and ROG Strix G16 featuring RTX 5050 GPU

24/06/2025
AnimationXpress Team

Asus India, home to Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced the expansion of its gaming lineup with the introduction of the all-new TUF Gaming F16 along with the ROG Strix G16 powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 graphics. In addition, Asus ROG has also upgraded its existing 2024 ROG Strix G16 (G614) lineup by equipping it with the refreshed RTX 5050 GPU, further strengthening its commitment to delivering high-performance gaming across price segments.

After launching RTX 5070 earlier this month, Asus ROG now brings the RTX 5050 series to the forefront, targeting a wider audience of mainstream gamers, budding creators, and performance-driven users. With this strategic rollout, Asus continues to push boundaries, making advanced gaming and AI-enhanced experiences more attainable for all.

“At Asus, we are continuously working to expand and evolve our gaming lineup to meet the needs of every kind of user from competitive gamers to everyday creators. With the introduction of RTX 5050-powered models across both our ROG and TUF series, we are ensuring that high-performance gaming, AI-readiness, and immersive visuals are accessible across multiple price points and use cases,” said Asus India consumer and gaming PC vice president Arnold Su.

The all-new ROG Strix G16 (G615) comes equipped with the latest Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 8GB graphics. It features a stunning 16” 2.5K 240Hz anti-glare ROG Nebula display with 500 nits brightness and 100 per cent DCI-P3 color accuracy, along with a four-zone RGB backlit keyboard. With 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a 90WHrs battery, this powerhouse is priced at Rs 1,59,990.

The refreshed ROG Strix G16 (G614) now comes upgraded with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 8GB graphics, powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor with up to 16 TOPS AI performance. It features a 16” WUXGA 165Hz anti-glare display with 100 per cent sRGB coverage, four-zone RGB backlit keyboard, and a Copilot key for AI-powered productivity. It will be available starting at Rs 1,44,990.

The all-new TUF Gaming F16 is powered by the Intel Core i5-13450HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 8GB GPU, making it a reliable companion for aspiring gamers and multitaskers. It features a 16” FHD+ 165Hz anti-glare display with 100 per cent sRGB, a Copilot-ready backlit keyboard, and a powerful 90WHrs battery. The device is available starting at Rs 1,24,990.

The model ROG Strix G16 (G615JHR-S5005WS) will be available at ROG Stores, Asus Exclusive stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and authorised retail partners offline. It can be found online via Asus e-shop and Flipkart.

The other model ROG Strix G16 (G614PH-RV033WS) can be purchased at ROG Stores, ASUS Exclusive stores, and authorised retail partners. They will be available online via Asus e-shop and Amazon.

The model TUF F16 (FX608JH-RV057WS) can be found at ROG Stores, Asus Exclusive stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and authorised retail partners. This one will be available on Asus e-shop, Flipkart and Amazon.

